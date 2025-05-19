RedHawks Bring in U Sports Goaltender Matteo Drobac

Anthony Noreen and the Miami RedHawks have picked up their second goaltender of the offseason, adding netminder Matteo Drobac from the University of Western Ontario (U Sports). He becomes the first-ever U Sports player to join the RedHawks, making this a first for the program.

None of Miami’s three goaltenders from last season are returning this fall. Ethan Dahlmier has committed to Minnesota Duluth, Bruno Bruveris entered the transfer portal, and Brett Miller moved on to the professional ranks after last season ended, making two appearances with the Cincinnati Cyclones late in the 2024-25 season. Miller earned his first pro win in the team’s season finale, though his next steps in his career remain uncertain.

Matteo Drobac, Brantford Bulldogs (Brandon Taylor/OHL Images)

This leaves Miami with a completely fresh goaltending group heading into 2025-26, with Drobac and Shika Gadzhiev set to take on important roles. The RedHawks are also expected to add a third goaltender soon.

U Sports Players Enter NCAA for the First Time

The 2025-26 season will be the first in which Canadian Hockey League (CHL) players and U Sports players can join NCAA programs. U Sports hockey primarily draws its talent from the CHL, which was previously considered a professional league, making its players ineligible for NCAA competition. With the rule change now in place, NCAA teams will have expanded recruitment opportunities, including standout U Sports players.

Related: How the CHL Ban Lift Is Changing NCAA Hockey

I described the impacts this will have on the NCAA in a prior article, listed above.

Drobac’s Road to Miami

From Oakville, Ontario, Drobac holds dual Canadian and Croatian citizenship. He played his youth hockey with Minor Oaks MHA before moving into the junior ranks.

At 6-foot-2 and 201 pounds, Drobac brings size and athleticism to the crease. He catches with his left hand and has shown strong positional play and rebound control throughout his career.

Over his career, Drobac has built a solid resume at every level. He started with the Oakville Rangers U15 AAA before moving on to the Halton Hurricanes U16 AAA, posting a 2.04 goals-against average (GAA) over 15 games. In 2019-20, he joined the Hamilton Kilty B’s in the GOJHL, recording a .923 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.69 GAA in 22 games, earning a spot on the GOJHL (Golden Horseshoe) Rookie All-Star Team. That same season, he made his Ontario Hockey League (OHL) debut with the Hamilton Bulldogs.

In 2020-21 (later canceled due to COVID-19), Drobac spent the non-existent season with the Bulldogs but did not see any game action. In his first real OHL season in 2021-22, he appeared in 23 games for the Bulldogs, posting a 2.57 GAA and a .905 SV% while recording one shutout. His efforts helped Hamilton to a strong season, finishing with a 19-2-1 record, and he played a big role in the Bulldogs earning the OHL’s Lowest Team GAA (Dave Pinkney Trophy).

Drobac stepped into a larger role in 2022-23, starting 42 regular-season games and finishing with a 3.58 GAA and a .887 SV%, earning one shutout. The Bulldogs had an up-and-down season, with a 19-19-3 record. In the playoffs, he played five games, though his numbers dipped with a 4.10 GAA and a .872 SV%, going 2-2-0.

Matteo Drobac is dialled in 👀 @BulldogsOHL pic.twitter.com/ctfKMjZi6U — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) January 22, 2023

Staying with the franchise as they transitioned to the Brantford Bulldogs in 2023-24, Drobac had his busiest season yet, playing 52 games and recording a 3.27 GAA and a .892 SV%, earning three shutouts. His strong play helped Brantford finish with an impressive 28-14-7 record. In the playoffs, he appeared in six games, posting a 3.79 GAA and a .874 SV%, finishing 2-3-1. In that season, he became the Bulldogs’ all-time leader in wins and shutouts.

Prior to his rookie U Sports season in September 2024, Drobac was invited to the Montreal Canadiens’ Rookie Camp, gaining valuable experience against some top competition. In U Sports last season, he put up solid numbers with the University of Western Ontario, posting a 2.72 GAA and a .904 SV% over 24 games, earning a spot on the U Sports (OUA West) All-Rookie Team. In the playoffs, he finished with a 2.35 GAA and a .922 SV% in three games despite a 1-2 record. His numbers improved in U Sports, benefiting from a stronger defensive system with the Mustangs and a tighter-checking style of play that should translate well to the NCAA.

M🏒 END OF 2ND PERIOD

Franco Sproviero gets a pair of goals in the period to give the Mustangs the lead through 40 minutes.



Another HUGE highlight of the frame was this cross-ice toe save by Matteo Drobac.



TMU l 0

WES l 2

Watch the action live on https://t.co/otXrD4PfAj… pic.twitter.com/IrjCNj1co6 — Western Mustangs (@WesternMustangs) November 30, 2024

He finished the season with a 14-11-1 record between the regular season and playoffs.

Experience and Leadership for Miami

At 22 years old, Drobac brings maturity and leadership to the crease, giving Gadzhiev an older presence to lean on as he adjusts to college hockey. With experience in big games at both the junior and U Sports levels, Drobac has shown he can handle high-pressure situations, having played in a high-scoring league like the OHL, something Miami will rely on next season. His stats don’t look the greatest in some parts of his OHL career, but I’d suggest looking past that, given the nature of the league.

While Miami is adding Drobac, they’re also bringing in Shika Gadzhiev, who was a major piece in Muskegon’s run to the Clark Cup Final. Gadzhiev has backstopped the Lumberjacks through the playoffs, delivering clutch performances to push his team to a winner-take-all Game 5 on Tuesday night against the Waterloo BlackHawks.

What’s Next for Miami’s Goaltending?

The future tandem of Drobac and Gadzhiev is a mid-size, athletic pairing, with both goaltenders similar in size. It would make sense for Noreen to add a larger goaltender as the third and final piece to bring more balance to Miami’s goaltending group.