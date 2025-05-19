Canadiens Must Hold the Line With Logan Mailloux

Logan Mailloux is making a name for himself this spring, and the Montreal Canadiens should be paying close attention. In the middle of a strong playoff push with the Laval Rocket, the 22-year-old defenceman is showing the kind of growth and potential that demands serious consideration in the Canadiens’ future plans. With his offensive instincts on full display and defensive improvements, Mailloux has earned a place in the conversation when it comes to the Habs’ long-term blue line. As management looks to improve the roster this offseason, it would be a mistake to view Mailloux as a trade chip rather than a legitimate part of the team’s evolving core.

A Season of Growth

Selected 31st overall in the first round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Mailloux entered the 2024–25 season with expectations to take a step forward. In 63 regular-season games with the Rocket, he recorded 12 goals and 21 assists for 33 points, finishing among the American Hockey League’s most productive young defencemen. Known primarily for his powerful shot and ability to drive offence from the blue line, Mailloux continued to build on that strength this season while working to round out his game.

He also earned a brief taste of NHL action when he was recalled to Montreal for a seven-game stint. In that short window, Mailloux collected four points (two goals, two assists). Though he still displayed moments of defensive inconsistency, it was evident that his overall decision-making and positional awareness had taken a step in the right direction.

Logan Mailloux, Montreal Canadiens (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Most notably, his improvements came without sacrificing his natural offensive flair. Whether on the power play or jumping into the rush, Mailloux continued to display confidence with the puck, and his ability to generate scoring chances remained a consistent asset for Laval throughout the season.

Playoffs Proving Ground

Now in the heart of the AHL Playoffs, Mailloux is turning heads again, and this time with even more urgency. Through six postseason games so far, he has already tallied two goals and three assists, playing a key role in Laval’s victory over the Cleveland Monsters in the division semifinals. Beyond the scoresheet, Mailloux has looked poised and dominant, logging big minutes in high-pressure situations and emerging as a leader on the Rocket’s blue line.

His performance in these playoffs shows a young defenceman who is not just producing, but thriving under pressure, a quality that is often the difference between NHL players and AHL standouts.

Mailloux’s playoff showing is especially impressive considering the physical intensity and playoff-style grind Laval has encountered. For a player whose offence has long overshadowed his defensive work, this balanced approach has been eye-opening and encouraging for Canadiens fans and management alike.

Don’t Repeat the Same Mistake

As the offseason approaches, there will inevitably be calls for the Canadiens to explore moves that can bring in immediate NHL help, whether it’s to solidify the blue line with an experienced right-handed defenceman or to address the centre position with more top-six talent. But in doing so, the front office must resist the temptation to sacrifice a key piece of their young core, and that especially includes Mailloux.

Trading a young, developing defenceman with top-four upside for veteran help rarely works out well, and Montreal knows this firsthand. The 2017 trade that sent Mikhail Sergachev to the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for Jonathan Drouin is still remembered as one of the more lopsided moves in recent Canadiens history. While Drouin struggled to find consistency in Montreal, Sergachev blossomed into a top-pairing, two-time Stanley Cup-winning defenceman with the Lightning. That trade serves as a cautionary tale.

Moreover, the timing couldn’t be better for Mailloux to take the next step with the Canadiens. With veteran defenceman David Savard retiring, a spot is now open on the right side of Montreal’s defence corps. Rather than look outside the organization, promoting Mailloux would be a natural move. He would bring youth, mobility, and offensive punch, and his development in Laval shows that he’s ready for a bigger challenge.

At only 22 years old, Mailloux still has room to grow, but his ceiling is high and his progress undeniable. He fits the age timeline of the team’s core, alongside Lane Hutson, Kaiden Guhle, Arber Xhekaj, and Jayden Struble, and adds an important dimension with his size and shot.

Mailloux is no longer just a project or prospect, he’s a legitimate part of the Canadiens’ future. With a strong regular season and an even more impressive playoff run with Laval, he has done more than enough to prove he belongs in the plans for 2025–26 and beyond. While management may explore moves to improve the roster this summer, they must be careful not to undermine the progress of their young core.