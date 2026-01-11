Flyers News & Rumors: First Big Test, Ersson’s Bronx Cheers, & More

The Philadelphia Flyers are still in a playoff spot 43 games in, but they’re hanging on by a thread. In this edition of Flyers News & Rumors, we’ll look at the team’s big test ahead, goaltender Samuel Ersson‘s Bronx cheers, and an updated prospect ranking.

Flyers Have First Big Test Ahead

The Flyers are facing their first big test of the season. With injuries galore, the team holding onto a playoff spot by a thread, and the Tampa Bay Lightning returning to Xfinity Mobile Arena after a 7–2 beatdown on Jan. 10, things could go south. It’s time to see what the Orange and Black are really made of.

Philadelphia Flyers News & Rumors (The Hockey Writers)

Ahead of the Flyers’ game against the Lightning, defenseman Jamie Drysdale was placed on injured reserve, and forward Travis Konecny was ruled out. In addition to the short-term absence of Bobby Brink and the long-term absence of Tyson Foerster, the blowout result wasn’t much of a surprise. At least, you could’ve seen it coming.

But Philadelphia has no time to mope. The Lightning are back in town on Jan. 12, and another defeat could be problematic.

With a 22–13–8 record, the Flyers have had a good season, but they’re in danger of being passed. Should the Washington Capitals get a point and the Pittsburgh Penguins get a win on Sunday, Jan. 11, the Flyers will be out of a playoff spot. Another regulation loss only digs a deeper hole.

So, this next contest—and stretch in general—can show just how legit this Philadelphia club is. To not just make the playoffs, but win anything in them, you must be resilient.

Samuel Ersson’s Bronx Cheers

In the 7–2 loss to the Lightning, Ersson had perhaps the worst game of his career. He turned aside just 16 of 23 shots, dropping his season stats to a .858 save percentage, 3.33 goals-against average, and a 6–6–4 record.

Ersson is effectively the worst goaltender in the NHL right now, and the fans let him know it throughout the game. Bronx cheers echoed in the stadium, but per PHLY‘s Charlie O’Connor, forward Owen Tippett said they weren’t appreciated.

Still, the team’s defense of the netminder might not mean much. While there is no indication that the Flyers are going to pull the plug this season, it’s getting dangerously close to that point. Some would argue it should’ve happened a long time ago.

With Ersson’s contract expiring in the summer, his chances of getting another deal in Philadelphia are getting bleaker. He’ll have to go on quite a run to improve his standing.

In a recent piece, I updated my top 10 prospects—plus three honorable mentions—for the Flyers. That full article is linked below:

Related: Flyers’ Top 10 Prospects: Post-2026 World Junior Championship Edition

Here, I want to dive a bit deeper into the risers and fallers. Did the last month and change, specifically the 2026 World Junior Championship (WJC), shake up anything?

Well, there were a few. First, Jack Berglund went from unranked to No. 9 on my list. He captained Sweden to a gold medal on Jan. 5, posting 10 points in seven games.

As more of a depth player in the demanding Swedish Hockey League (SHL), Berglund hasn’t had a ton of opportunities to prove his worth. International tournaments let him do exactly that, and the WJC was his best work since being drafted by the Flyers in 2024 (51st overall).

JACK BERGLUND KEEPS THE SWEDES ALIVE IN SHOOTOUT! 😲 #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/X5WTylXWiR — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 5, 2026

Heikki Ruohonen had an excellent tournament, too. The 2024 fourth-rounder posted nine points in seven games for the Finns, proving that he has legitimate NHL upside.

Both centers, whom you can read more about here, could be featured in the Flyers’ top-nine forward group someday. That’s the best-case scenario, of course, but this team has some internal solutions down the middle. It’s a nice development.

One Lehigh Valley Phantoms rookie rose in the rankings, while another fell a bit. Carson Bjarnason has been stellar this American Hockey League (AHL) campaign, posting a .910 save percentage, 2.47 goals-against average, and a 9–3–3 record, and rose to No. 6. Oliver Bonk, meanwhile, was demoted to an honorable mention.

I’ll admit that I haven’t watched many Phantoms games since Bonk’s return from injury, but he wasn’t a standout when I did. Since he was drafted, I’ve maintained the idea that he probably won’t be a top-pairing stud—that’s still a huge organizational need.

If you’re looking at things positionally, the center group is more promising, but both that and the defense need top-end talent. On the other hand, the goaltending is in a solid spot (Egor Zavragin was ranked No. 2 on the list).

The focus is still on the future for the Orange and Black, but the present is a major storyline. Will injuries complicate the playoff dream? How long is Ersson’s leash? Those questions should be answered in due time.