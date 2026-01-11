4 Trade Destinations for Jets’ Luke Schenn

As the Winnipeg Jets continue to search for answers in what has become a difficult and frustrating season, change is no longer just a quiet possibility — it’s becoming inevitable.

Sitting at the bottom of the NHL standings with a 16-22-5 record and 37 points, the Jets find themselves drifting further from playoff contention by the week. General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff has already been exploring ways to inject offense into his lineup, reportedly seeking a second-line goalscorer with term beyond this season. That pursuit has proven challenging.

Now, attention is shifting in the opposite direction: selling.

According to David Pagnotta on DFO Rundown: Insider Edition, veteran defenseman Luke Schenn is open to a change of scenery as the trade deadline approaches — a notable development for a Jets team that may soon pivot from tweaking to restructuring.

A Veteran with Options — And Leverage

Schenn, 36, is in the final year of his contract and carries a manageable $2.75 million cap hit, making him an appealing rental option for contending teams. He is set to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) this summer, which only strengthens his trade value as organizations search for playoff-tested depth on the blue line.

Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets pushes off Oskar Sundqvist of the St. Louis Blues during the first period in Game Six of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Pagnotta reported that while Schenn has not formally requested a trade, there is a growing sense that both sides understand the writing on the wall.

“The interesting thing is that we’re starting to hear about Luke Schenn… I don’t know if that’ll be his last with the Jets, but I don’t know how much more runway there is if things continue status quo,” Pagnotta said.

Schenn recently played in his 1,100th NHL game, a milestone that underscores his longevity and value as a reliable depth defender. Known more for his physical presence, penalty killing, and leadership than offensive production, Schenn fits the archetype of a deadline addition that teams covet in April and May.

He has also been scratched multiple times this season, another sign that Winnipeg may already be preparing to turn the page.

With the Jets sinking in the standings and Schenn approaching free agency, the timing makes sense for both parties.

Why Winnipeg Would Move Him

From Winnipeg’s perspective, holding onto Schenn through the deadline accomplishes little.

The Jets are not positioned to contend this season, and re-signing Schenn in July would only further commit money and roster space to a veteran defender at a time when organizational flexibility is critical. Turning him into future assets — whether draft picks or younger players — aligns far better with a potential retool.

Cheveldayoff has historically preferred hockey trades over pure sell-offs, but the current standings may force his hand. Even modest returns at the deadline could help accelerate a retool while opening opportunities for younger defensemen to gain NHL minutes down the stretch.

For Schenn, joining a contender offers a chance at meaningful hockey — and potentially another Stanley Cup run late in his career.

Dallas Stars

Dallas quietly makes a great deal of sense.

The Stars are firmly in their competitive window with elite forwards, a mobile defense corps, and legitimate Cup aspirations. While their top four is strong, playoff hockey exposes depth quickly, and adding Schenn would provide insurance against injuries while bolstering their physical edge.

He would not be asked to play major minutes, but rather to stabilize third-pairing deployments, contribute on the penalty kill, and add playoff experience to a roster that expects to play into June.

Dallas also has the cap structure to absorb Schenn’s contract without significant gymnastics, making this one of the cleaner fits.

Florida Panthers

Florida’s blueprint is simple: pressure, physicality, and chaos. Schenn fits that identity perfectly.

The Panthers consistently target rugged defenders who can survive heavy forechecking, clear the crease, and handle the grind of four playoff rounds. Their recent Cup Final appearance proved how effective that formula can be.

Florida has been aggressive at past deadlines and would not hesitate to add another battle-tested defender if it improves their postseason odds. Schenn’s playoff experience and willingness to play a hard, uncomplicated style would complement their system.

If Winnipeg is willing to retain a small portion of salary, Florida becomes an even stronger candidate.

Vegas Golden Knights

Few teams are as relentless at the trade deadline as Vegas.

The Golden Knights treat cap space as a temporary inconvenience and are never shy about targeting veteran rentals. With their blue line battling injuries and mileage from recent deep playoff runs, Schenn could be exactly the kind of depth reinforcement general manager Kelly McCrimmon prefers.

Vegas values players who can handle playoff chaos, block shots, and play physically without demanding power-play time — all areas where Schenn remains dependable.

Given their history of deadline maneuvering, the Golden Knights are among the most realistic destinations.

Washington Capitals

Washington sits in a more complicated space — not a true contender, but not fully rebuilding either.

Still, if the Capitals decide to make a push while Alex Ovechkin’s window remains open, upgrading their defensive depth would be logical. Schenn would give them stability and leadership while protecting younger defensemen from difficult matchups.

Washington also has familiarity with veteran deadline additions and could see Schenn as a short-term solution while continuing to evaluate their long-term direction.

What Could Winnipeg Get Back?

Schenn is unlikely to command a blockbuster return, but similar defensemen at past deadlines have fetched:

A mid-round draft pick (third or fourth round)

OR

A later pick plus a depth prospect

If multiple teams enter the bidding, Winnipeg could potentially squeeze out a second-round pick — especially if salary retention is involved.

That may not sound glamorous, but for a pending UFA on a non-contending team, it represents solid asset management.

The Bigger Picture for the Jets

Schenn’s situation symbolizes something larger in Winnipeg.

The Jets are approaching a crossroads. With offensive struggles, inconsistent results, and roster stagnation, minor tweaks are no longer enough. Whether Cheveldayoff commits to a full retool or simply resets the supporting cast, difficult decisions are coming.

Moving Schenn would be one of the first signals that the organization is prepared to accept reality — and begin reshaping the roster with the future in mind.

For Schenn, it’s an opportunity to chase one more meaningful spring.

For Winnipeg, it’s a small but necessary step toward redefining what comes next.

With the deadline approaching, it’s a storyline that could develop quickly.