With pick 25 in the 2023 NHL Draft, the St. Louis Blues selected forward Otto Stenberg. He played with Frölunda HK J20 (J20 Nationell) in 2022-23 and will spend the next season playing at home in Sweden.

Date of Birth: May 29, 2005

Place of Birth: Stenungsund, Sweden

Height: 5-foot-11, Weight: 181 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: C/LW

Central Scouting Ranking (EU): 6th / THW Ranking: 16th (Baracchini)

Stenberg was the second European center the Blues took in the first round of the 2023 NHL Draft – 15 picks after selecting Dalibor Dvorský with the 10th overall selection. While he won’t be in North America for at least a year or two while he develops at home in Sweden, he should easily slot in as one of the organization’s top prospects.

Two-Way Game, High Ceiling

Viewed by many as a “safe pick” when the Blues took him with their second pick in the first round, his impressive shot and solid all-around game allow Stenberg to have a very high overall ceiling. His shot release is one of the tops in this draft class, helping him score 26 points (11 goals) in 29 games against older competition in Sweden’s J20 league. He was also a key factor in Team Sweden’s fourth-place finish at the 2023 World Junior Championship, totaling 16 points (seven goals) in seven games, and serving as the team’s captain.

Otto Stenberg, Team Sweden (Photo by Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Stenberg is strong on the puck, engages defenders both with and without the puck, participates in the forecheck and backcheck, and is excellent in transition. He didn’t have as much success in Frölunda (Swedish Hockey League – SHL), but younger players generally don’t get much ice time in that league. As a versatile forward who can play all three positions, he should see a bump in production next season with more playing time.

Master of None

As remarkable of a player as Stenberg is, it’s hard to point to one of the main aspects of his game and say that it is truly elite. He’s got a tremendous release, but the rest of his game is more average to above average. With time to develop in Sweden, he should improve in his overall game – especially his finishing abilities. He’s effective at both ends of the ice, but for him to reach his elite ceiling, he’ll need to develop more of a scorer’s touch.

Quotables on Stenberg’s Game

“Stenberg is a reliable two-way centre. At points this season there were questions about his ability to produce offence, or more specifically, his ability to finish plays. From a positive perspective, he was in on a number of chances, and likely confidence played a key in his ability to finish. Surely his mindset was challenged, having played for so many different teams. At his best, he looks like a 2C, but a 3C fallback position is more than acceptable as a back-up plan.” – Sam Cosentino, Sportsnet

Latest News & Highlights

“Another noticeable area of Stenberg’s offensive game is his shot. It’s a quick and deceptive release that can be tough to handle for the goaltenders. It’s also quite powerful and especially on the powerplay he is often the go-to guy for the one-timer from the side.” – Frederik Frandsen – Last Word On Sports

Stenberg’s Upside

Currently, Stenberg’s most likely ceiling is that of a middle-six or top-six forward according to various scouts and analysts. Being able to effectively play both center and the wing could help his case in becoming more of a top-six player at some point in his NHL career, however, he will need to improve upon his scoring and overall playmaking ability to do so.

Typical with most European players, Stenberg will stay in his home country to grow and continue evolving as a top-tier player. I would expect his potential NHL timeline to be around the 2026-27 season, giving him three more seasons of development. Overall, this was a high-quality pick by general manager Doug Armstrong and his team. The Blues’ system was already deep at the forward position, and it now becomes an even greater organizational strength.