Seattle Seahawks Draft Carson Rehkopf 50th Overall

With the 50th pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Seattle Kraken have selected Carson Rehkopf from the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

About Carson Rehkopf

Carson Rehkopf has an elite shot that must always be respected by opposing defenders. His wrist shot is as explosive a wrist shot as exists in this draft class, and it has the potential to make him a high-end goal-scorer at the professional level. To add to Rehkopf’s elite shot is his high hockey IQ, which allows him to fully utilize his skillset and find open soft spots from which to get open looks.

His high hockey IQ also makes him a tremendous defender, which is only bolstered by his complete level and willingness to get physical. He has good speed and uses it on both ends of the ice and when pushing play through the neutral zone. In general, Rehkopf has the ceiling of a very effective NHL player who will likely contribute as a winger, though he has the versatility and mindset to contribute at center in a pinch.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“When looking for a potential power forward, it’s always difficult to find a player that has the full package with their offensive capabilities, speed and compete. Lucky enough, Kitchener Rangers forward Carson Rehkopf completes the trifecta with those attributes as he excels in all three areas. He finished his draft year with 30 goals and 59 points, finishing third and second on the team respectively.

“The one thing that instantly stands out in Rehkopf’s game is his NHL-like shot. He has great power and velocity in his release making it extremely difficult to stop it. He can fire off a quick wrist shot or snap shot with lightning speed or get all of his power behind it for a heavy one-time blast. Most of the time, he connects flawlessly as he always likes to setup shop on his off wing and is always making himself available for those opportunities. He has great accuracy to pick his spots and find the back of the net. Even when he doesn’t receive a pass very well, he manages to remain calm and regain control in order to get the shot off.

Carson Rehkopf, Kitchener Rangers (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

“While Rehkopf can find the back of the net from the half wall or even the middle of the ice with his quick release, he can be just as dangerous in transition or even in front of the net with his swift and soft hands. This goal from the CHL Top Prospects Game is proof of that.

“He’s a quick and fluid skater with strong edges, utilizing his speed, deceptive movement and his size to his advantage. Things always seem to open up when he’s leading an attack, as he tends to challenge and push defenders back. When he does, that’s when his skill and hands become noticeable. As a result of his long reach, it’s difficult for players to knock the puck off him as he shields it very well. He can pull off moves in tight spaces and at a quick pace to get around defenders with slick dekes. That also translates to the front of the net as he can provide a screen and showcase his stick handling on second chance opportunities.”

How This Affects the Kraken’s Plans

Rehkopf has strong two-way instincts and an elite shot. If the Kraken can work on honing in on these skills and developing him into a solid pro player, specifically by improving his consistency from game to game, then he could be a very effective player to have in the lineup in a few seasons’ time. He likely won’t be the focal point of their plans, but he has a chance to be a major contributor if the opportunity presents itself.

The Kraken took a major step forward last season in just the second season of their franchise’s existence. Getting a prospect like Rehkopf on board and into their plans provides tremendous value.