Kalan Lind – 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Kalan Lind

2022-23 Team: Red Deer Rebels (WHL)

Date of Birth: Jan. 25, 2005

Place of Birth: Shaunavon, SK

Height: 6-feet, Weight: 155 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2023 first-year eligible

Rankings

If a team is looking for a two-way winger who isn’t afraid to play physically, Kalan Lind is their guy. A ball of energy that has great speed, he isn’t afraid to crash the net and is a pain in the neck to play against. He also isn’t afraid to drop the gloves, as he demonstrated at the Top Prospects Game when he took on Sudbury Wolves Alex Pharand, who is three inches taller and weighs over 40 pounds heavier. The younger brother of Seattle Kraken winger Kole Lind, he is considered to be further along in his development compared to his older brother when he was drafted in 2017.

Kalan Lind, Team White 2023 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game (Bob Frid/CHL)

What really sticks out about Lind’s game is how simple yet effective it is. When he has the puck, he skates full speed right to the net, which forces the opposition to back up and give him space. Once in the offensive zone, he likes to drive the net and create havoc in front of the goaltender. While everyone else is scrambling and looking for the puck, he remains calm and has almost a sixth sense in his ability to find the loose puck and put it in the back of the net. While he has a good enough shot to score from distance, he is at his best when he is crashing the crease or at the side of the net.

Latest News & Highlights

Lind has developed into one of the best forecheckers in this draft class. He seems to never run out of energy and always finishes his check in an effort to force turnovers. This also makes him a nightmare for the opposition’s power play as he forces them to move the puck up the ice quickly rather than allowing them time to set up a breakout from their own zone. He employs a similar style of play in the defensive zone, as he is always looking to put pressure on the puck carrier in an effort to create a turnover. His active stick and ability to read the play allow him to intercept passes or knock the puck loose and regain possession to start the transition game.

At the 2023 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, Lind was one of the standouts for Team White in their victory over Team Red. He looked like a wrecking ball on the ice, hitting everything in a red jersey every chance he got. In fact, he annoyed Team Red so much that, as mentioned previously, Pharand challenged him to a fight. He also was able to show off his strong playmaking skills and registered a shot on goal. On the biggest stage, the Red Deer Rebels forward played one of his best games of the season and showed the scouts in attendance just how effective he could be with and without the puck.

What might hurt Lind’s draft stock is that he has not played a game since Jan. 28, 2023. On Feb. 3, 2023, the Rebels announced he would be out week-to-week with an upper-body injury. On March 7, 2023, he was listed as day-to-day on the Western Hockey League (WHL) weekly report indicating a return before the playoffs is expected. When he returns, he will be a major boost for Red Deer who is a top-five team in the league. It will also be important for scouts that he returns before the draft to see if the injury has had a lasting effect on his physical style of play.

Other THW Profiles

Kalan Lind – NHL Draft Projection

Even if Lind does not return from injury this season, he should still be a top-50 pick. He is one of the most intriguing players in this draft and possesses so many qualities that NHL organizations look for when drafting prospects. There is a possibility a team jumps up and selects him in the 30s but that will be dependent on how he performs in the postseason. Expect his name to be called between pick 40-50 at the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Quotables

“Lind is such an intriguing player. He’s got the skill to play with anyone and knows how to put a ton of points on the board. But few players hit like he does, and he loves to challenge anyone who’ll take him on.”- Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

“Lind is the type of player you hate to play against but love to have on your team. He plays an in-your-face type of game; forechecks hard, finishes every check possible, loves to get to the front of the net, and gets under people’s skin.”- Mitch Savard, FC Hockey

“An infectious player who empties the tank between whistles, Lind plays a full 200-foot game. He has good jump to space and competes to create turnovers when he doesn’t have the puck on his stick”- Jason Bukala, Sportsnet

Strengths

Net front play

Physicality

High energy

Speed

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Size

Shooting from distance

Can be too aggressive at times

NHL Potential

If Lind continues his development curve, he should be able to carve out a career as a bottom-six forward who can play the penalty kill. His defensive play and ability to forecheck should allow him to be used as a matchup forward who can also provide decent production. Once he puts on more weight, he should have no problem throwing hits and bringing his physical style of play to the NHL.

Risk-Reward

Risk – 1.5/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 7/10, Defense – 6/10

Awards & Achievements

2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup Gold Medal

Kalan Lind Statistics

Videos