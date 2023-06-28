Columbus Blue Jackets Draft Adam Fantilli 3rd Overall

With the 3rd overall pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Columbus Blue Jackets have selected Adam Fantilli from the University of Michigan of the NCAA

About Adam Fantilli

Get to know the name Adam Fantilli, because it’s likely going to be uttered by many broadcasters, writers, and fans alike in the coming years. The big, 6-foot-2 pivot has all the makings of a superstar capable of putting up 80-100-point seasons in his prime.

Related: 2023 NHL Draft: Live Tracker

Latest News & Highlights

Fantilli has been pretty much the consensus second-best prospect behind generational talent Connor Bedard for the entire year. He dominated at the NCAA level with the Michigan Wolverines to the tune of 30 goals and 65 points in 36 games at age 18, and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Trophy. If this was any other draft year, he would be in strong contention for first overall, but since he has to share the spotlight with the uber-talented Bedard, he has to settle for second fiddle.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“…Fantilli possesses everything a scout looks for in a top-line center. From his size, speed, and playmaking ability to his hockey IQ, puckhandling, and accurate shot, he has all the tools to be a massive difference-maker in the NHL one day. It’s only his first year in the NCAA and he’s already dotting the highlight reels with his slick one-on-one dekes, snipe show of a shot, power moves to the net and most of all, beautiful end-to-end rushes.

Adam Fantilli, Michigan Wolverines (Michigan Photography)

“Fantilli’s skating is by far the biggest weapon in his arsenal. It is the motor that runs his game. Acceleration, edgework, and smooth crossovers all work in tandem to make him one of the best skaters in this year’s draft class. Some would say he is the best, even better than Bedard. Couple that with the attributes I’ve already talked about, not to mention his intense motor and physicality, and there’s a reason he’s a lot more than just a consolation prize to Bedard. In fact, he could be right there with him in a few years ala Sidney Crosby/Alex Ovechkin fighting for the right to be the best player in the NHL and the world.

“Now, Fantilli isn’t perfect. He still has to work on his defensive game – like all players do – and his shot isn’t as accurate as Bedard’s. He also has a tendency to try and do everything himself instead of using his linemates. But those weaknesses can be ironed out with time and development.”

Full player profile can be found here.

How This Affects the Blue Jackets’ Plans

The Columbus Blue Jackets have needed a top-line center for a while. Well, they have one now in Fantilli. Whether it’s next season or not, it’s going to be fun to watch him between snipers Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine for many years to come. With Fantilli in the fold, they arguably have one of the most exciting prospect pools in the NHL and subsequently could be Stanley Cup contenders sooner rather than later.