Calgary Flames Draft Samuel Honzek 16th Overall

With the 16th pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Calgary Flames have selected Samuel Honzek from the Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League (WHL)

About Samuel Honzek

Samuel Honzek already has NHL size at 6-foot-4 and 185 pounds despite being just 18 years old. The Slovakian winger was able to score 23 goals and 56 points in 43 games as a rookie in the WHL last season and was a focal point of the Vancouver Giants’ offensive game plan.

Honzek moves very well for his size and has a skill set that projects well to make it as a professional player one day. It might take some time and effort to properly develop him into an effective NHL player, but that can be said about the vast majority of players who pass through the draft, regardless of year or sport.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“Samuel Honzek was selected 10th overall in the 2022 CHL Import Draft by the Vancouver Giants, and since then, he has been their main offensive weapon. Honzek has played a top role in all situations, playing on the first units of the power play (PP) and penalty-kill (PK), and despite missing a long stretch due to an injury sustained at the 2023 World Junior Championships (WJC), he is second on the Giants in scoring and seventh in points per game average (P/G) among draft-eligible players in the WHL, with 1.31 P/G despite missing 18 games.

Samuel Honzek (left, No. 29), Vancouver Giants (Rob Wilton / Vancouver Giants)

“Honzek has been impressive during his time in North America and has shown that his style is best suited to the smaller ice surface and a physical style of play. His skating mechanics look awkward, but that has more to do with his large frame that still needs to be filled out. His skating is slightly above average, as he has great speed and agility on his edges. He does need to add strength to improve on his first step to generate separation against professionals.

“His size and developing strength have made him difficult to contain, giving opposing defences fits. He uses his long reach as a weapon to help him strip pucks in open ice, win board battles, and keep possession on the attack. He is adept at using that reach along with his mobility to generate separation while maintaining control, even at top speed. While he isn’t considered a physical player, as he doesn’t initiate contact, he does, however, use his large frame to absorb contact and physical punishment. He is not a peripheral player and likes to play in the ‘dirty areas’ around the net and in the low slot, where he is capable of tipping in pucks and quick to jump on rebounds. He also boasts a quick release which, paired with his hard and accurate shot, makes it difficult for goaltenders to track, especially in traffic.”

How This Affects the Flames’ Plans

With Honzek in the fold, the Flames will have a big winger to build around in the coming years. While it’s unlikely that he finds his way into the NHL next season, it’s impossible to predict what he can do with a few more seasons of development under his belt.

The Flames only made three selections in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and lacked a first-round pick. Honzek allows them to add to their prospect pool with an eye toward the future; Honzek’s scoring touch makes him an invaluable addition to their system. With many changes expected in Calgary, and the dominoes already falling, the next few offseasons could be imperative to the Flames’ short- and long-term success.