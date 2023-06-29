Nashville Predators Draft Matthew Wood 15th Overall

With the 15th pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Nashville Predators have selected Matthew Wood from the University of Connecticut of the NCAA

About Matthew Wood

Matthew Wood is all about finding the back of the net, as he’s one of the top goal-scorers in this draft class. Since his days with the Victoria Grizzlies of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), Wood has been a lethal goal-scorer with his swift wrist shot and powerful one-timer. He has great accuracy, IQ and the presence to always be a threat in the offensive zone. He’s got the size to protect the puck efficiently, as well as the hands to make plays in tight spaces in order to get around defenders.

Wood found the back of the net 45 times in his last season in the BCHL and scored another 11 in his freshman season with Connecticut. Along with his shot, he’s a very strong playmaker displaying great patience and awareness to spot the open lanes to get the puck off. He was a dynamic presence for Canada at the World U18 Championship with 13 points in seven games, winning a bronze medal. He’s a prolific and consistent offensive producer and will continue to get better over time.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“Similar to [Adam] Fantilli of the Wolverines, Wood has exceeded everyone’s expectations and has become one of the best prospects the NCAA has to offer. While not at the same insane point pace as his counterpart in Michigan, he is a little under a point-a-game [player] and currently, as of March 11, 2023, leads his team in scoring with 33 points. As the youngest player in Division I college hockey, he has possibly been the biggest surprise in the NCAA this season.

“Blessed with a 6-foot-4, 193-pound frame, scouts are already salivating at Wood’s ceiling in the NHL. Despite size being less of a factor in recent years with smaller forwards like Johnny Gaudreau, Brayden Point, and Patrick Kane dominating the competition, coaches and general managers still love a big man like Wood in their lineup. Along with his size, he also has soft hands and a lethal wrist shot that he isn’t afraid to unleash. Currently the team leader in shots, he has been held off the shot clock only once this season so far and is usually good for at least three a game. Needless to say, he doesn’t need to be told to shoot the puck.”

Matthew Wood, University of Connecticut (Image courtesy of UConn Athletic Communications)

How This Affects the Predators’ Plans

The Predators get a high power and scoring winger to add to their ever-growing pool of talent. Whether it’s at even strength or on the power play, the puck will always be Wood’s stick as he has the knack for scoring timely goals when his team needs it. He’s developed an underrated playmaking ability, making him a versatile threat when in the offensive zone. He could look to improve his skating and foot speed, but it’s hard not to love what he brings offensively with the combination of his IQ, puck possession and hands. The Predators wanted a player that can drive the play and Wood does that every time he’s on the ice.

