Lenni Hameenaho – 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Lenni Hameenaho

2022-23 Team: Assat (Liiga)

Date of Birth: November 7, 2004

Place of Birth: Kajaani, Finland

Height: 6-feet, Weight: 174

Shoots: Right

Position: Left Wing

NHL Draft Eligibility: First Year Eligible

Rankings

Lenni Hameenaho is a reliable winger who isn’t particularly flashy, but makes tons of important little plays throughout a game. He’s a good skater, though he could use an extra bit of speed if he wants to become a more dangerous rush player. Hameenaho is good defensively in the top Finnish pro league this year, a remarkable feat for a teenager.

He excels in puck battles, whether along the boards or in front of the net, even against grown men in Finland. Hameenaho has the strength and stick skills to not just battle well, but win puck battles and keep possession alive for his team. He has a good shot but hasn’t been encouraged to use it much in the Finnish Liiga yet. If he develops a bit more as a creator, Hameenaho could easily out-perform his draft slot.

The net front is likely where Hameenaho will make his living in the NHL someday, with his knack for setting screens and finding loose pucks off rebounds setting him up well to be a power play contributor someday, though likely on the second unit. He measures at 6 feet tall but he looks and plays a lot bigger than that whether he’s jockeying for position in front of an opposing goalie or showing opponents away in puck battles along the boards.

Few draft eligible prospects rack up the points in the Liiga quite like Hameenaho has, with 20 points in 50 pro games, exactly double the points scored last season by first overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky (10 points in 31 games). This is a good example of how production isn’t everything because nobody who has watched these two prospects play would confuse Hameenaho for a first overall pick, though his production has certainly helped his draft stock.

Lenni Hameenaho brings Finland back within 2 pic.twitter.com/DDronTrT42 — JD Young (@MyFryHole) December 31, 2022

He showed tons of offense last year in the top Finnish junior league where he scored 37 points in 42 games as a 17-year-old in a U20 league and that translated to the pro level this year. If Hameenaho can take another step forward next season by becoming a more reliable offensive creator, then the hype train will really get moving, especially for fans of the NHL team that drafts him.

Lenni Hameenaho – NHL Draft Projection

Hameenaho is someone who I see as being on the bubble between the first and second round. He’s a safe prospect who should become a decent pro in North America, but there’s no guarantee he becomes a whole lot more than a depth forward at the NHL level. If there’s a team out there that believes in his ultimate offensive upside, I’d expect he goes in the early 30s. If not, he’ll probably go between picks 40 and 55.

Quotables

“He is a joy to watch on the boards and in puck-battles, despite being physically underdeveloped. He often comes out of a pile with the puck, and has a knack for being in the right place at the right time in close.” – Alex Appleyard, SmahtScouting

“He can play physically and goes to the dirty areas of the ice. In the offensive zone, he doesn’t create much but instead plays a lot in front of the net, where he is very good – battling hard, creating screens, and fighting for loose pucks.” – Eetu Siltanen, Dobber Prospects

“Hameenaho is a versatile winger who plays a very mature game for his age. There isn’t anything that really pops in his game. He’s very average in a good way.” – Wige Karle, FC Hockey

Strengths

Consistent

Smart and simple

Great in front of the net

Good in puck battles

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Become more of a creator on offense

Add extra gear to top speed

NHL Potential

Hameenaho is a prospect who appears to have a safe floor as a bottom\-six forward who plays a simple but meaningful game. His knack for winning puck battles couples well with his skill at the net front to make for a complimentary tool kit that fits well in a bottom-six role. However, if Hameenaho can add a bit more speed to his game and become a bit more of an offensive threat on the rush, he has the potential to be a complementary grinder on a middle-six line in the NHL someday.

Risk-Reward

Risk – 1.5/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 8/10, Defense – 8/10

Awards & Achievements

2021-22 U18 World Junior Championship Bronze Medal

Lenni Hameenaho Stats

Videos

