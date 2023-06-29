Minnesota Wild Draft Charlie Stramel 21st Overall

With the 21st pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Minnesota Wild have selected Charlie Stramel from the University of Wisconsin in the NCAA

About Charlie Stramel

Charlie Stramel has the floor of a solid bottom-six center and the ceiling of a second-line, two-way force. While he won’t be a superstar like Adam Fantilli or Connor Bedard, he could be the difference between raising a Stanley Cup and sitting disappointed on the sidelines. His size, physicality, and ability to play at both ends of the ice are the hallmarks of playoff performers and something every team needs in their lineup to succeed in the postseason. That’s what Stramel will bring to an NHL roster in the future.

Related: 2023 NHL Draft: Live Tracker

Latest News & Highlights

Already coming off his freshman season in the NCAA at 18 years old, Stramel finished with a decent five goals and 12 points in 33 games; along with 59 penalty minutes. He also played for Team USA at the 2023 World Junior Championship where he picked up three assists on his way to a bronze medal.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“Teams in search of size and speed will love what Charlie Stramel brings to the draft table. Physically he is NHL ready; at 6-foot-3 and 216 pounds, he is a physically imposing player who can play a grinding or skill game. His strength and size are noteworthy, especially as he is still a freshman in the NCAA with the University of Wisconsin playing against men much older than him. However, Stramel, who before the start of the season was expected to go early in the first round of this year’s draft, but due to some inconsistency in his play this season, his draft stock has fallen.

“His skating is not elite but it is still very good, especially for a player his size. His top speed is excellent, but he needs improvement on his mobility and his first step lacks the explosiveness he needs to reach top speed without taking four or five steps, which puts him a step behind smaller, speedier players. This should change as he adds strength as he matures. That being said, he still can generate separation when facing the majority of his opposition but needs that added speed to compete with the elite players at his level and to become more prepared for the professional game.

Charlie Stramel, Wisconsin Badgers (Tom Lynn/UW Athletics)

“Offensively, Stramel is very difficult to defend due to his size, but he is also versatile as he can play a complementary skill game. His size makes him highly effective in his power-forward style, especially as he is very comfortable playing in front of the net on the power play or at even strength. His playmaking is still a work in progress. He is adept at playing the cycle and retaining offensive pressure, making life difficult for defenders attempting to break out of their zone with his speed and positioning. Even when he isn’t crashing the crease, his speed allows him to attack along the wings as well where he can use his heavy shot. His shot selection is a strength to his game as well as the quick release and accuracy.”

Full player profile can be found here.

How This Affects the Wild’s Plans

If the Wild want to be perennial playoff contenders and potentially win a Stanley Cup, they will need Stramel’s size and physicality in their lineup. Coming in at 6-foot-3 and 222 pounds at the NHL Combine, he is already well on his way to becoming an imposing NHL player. With him in their system, the Wild will have filled their need for an impactful pivot that could potentially be a postseason difference-maker in the very near future.