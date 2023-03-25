Charlie Stramel – 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Charlie Stramel

2022-23 Team: University of Wisconsin

Date of Birth: Oct. 15, 2004

Place of Birth: Rosemount, MN, USA

Ht: 6-foot-3 Wt: 216 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2023 first-year eligible

Rankings

Teams in search of size and speed will love what Charlie Stramel brings to the draft table. Physically he is NHL ready; at 6-foot-3 and 216 pounds, he is a physically imposing player who can play a grinding or skill game. His strength and size are noteworthy, especially as he is still a freshman in the NCAA with the University of Wisconsin playing against men much older than him. However, Stramel, who before the start of the season was expected to go early in the first round of this year’s draft, but due to some inconsistency in his play this season, his draft stock has fallen.

His skating is not elite but it is still very good, especially for a player his size. His top speed is excellent, but he needs improvement on his mobility and his first step lacks the explosiveness he needs to reach top speed without taking four or five steps, which puts him a step behind smaller, speedier players. This should change as he adds strength as he matures. That being said, he still can generate separation when facing the majority of his opposition but needs that added speed to compete with the elite players at his level and to become more prepared for the professional game.

Charlie Stramel, Team USA (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Offensively, Stramel is very difficult to defend due to his size, but he is also versatile as he can play a complementary skill game. His size makes him highly effective in his power-forward style, especially as he is very comfortable playing in front of the net on the power play or at even strength. His playmaking is still a work in progress. He is adept at playing the cycle and retaining offensive pressure, making life difficult for defenders attempting to break out of their zone with his speed and positioning. Even when he isn’t crashing the crease, his speed allows him to attack along the wings as well where he can use his heavy shot. His shot selection is a strength to his game as well as the quick release and accuracy.

Charlie Stramel puts the "power" in power play🚨⚡



🍎: Lucius, Gorniak pic.twitter.com/MXr8f2eVvJ — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) December 10, 2022

Defensively, his opponents need to be aware of when he is on the ice or they will be hit. Also, Stramel excels at playing disruptively when he’s playing defense, jumping into passing lanes and closing gaps quickly. While he can finish hits, he prefers using his long reach and size to take away options. His ability to anticipate plays points to a strong hockey IQ. His strong work ethic and high compete level helps make him a highly effective defensive player

Charlie Stramel – NHL Draft Projection

Charlie Stramel, as a prototypical power forward, is a rare type of player to be found, which likely makes him more valuable than his offensive numbers of five goals and 12 points in 33 games played would indicate. With a draft class bursting at the seams with smaller, speedy, and skilled forwards, Stramel will bring some of that in a much larger package. This should make him a late first-round selection. He will need some time to polish his game before entering the NHL.

Quotables

“Stramel is another competitive and highly skilled power forward in the making. He’s got tremendous energy and work ethic and has the ability to come on top of any puck battles with his size and strength.” Peter Baracchini – The Hockey Writers

“At 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds, the American who is a freshman winger at the University of Wisconsin has that rare blend of size, skill and ability to physically punish. All the tools, in other words, to project as an NHL power forward.” Bob McKenzie – TSN

Strengths

Skating

Compete Level

Shot

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Pace

Playmaking

NHL Potential

He projects into a power forward with speed who can go around or through defenders while in a top-six role. He’s able to win faceoffs at a high rate, he’s physical and is a defensively responsible center with excellent athletic abilities. It is difficult to find those abilities in a frame of his size. Size, physicality, and speed project Stramel to become a top-six center that teams looking to compete for a Stanley Cup want to add to their rosters.

Charlie Stramel Statistics