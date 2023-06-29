Seattle Kraken Draft Eduard Šalé 20th Overall

With the 20th pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Seattle Kraken have selected Eduard Šalé from HC Kometa Brno of Czechia’s Extraliga

About Eduard Šalé

As a member of the HC Kometa Brno U20 team during the 2021-22 season, Eduard Šalé’s offensive outburst made him a talent that scouts couldn’t deny. Good at both ends of the ice and possessing excellent vision and hockey IQ, he had all the tools required to be a top-10 pick at the draft. While his play after his graduation to Czechia’s Extraliga may not have ended as illustrious as his time in the U20 league, Šalé showed enough to be taken in the first round and given a chance to prove his worth.

After completing the 2021-22 season with 10 points in five playoff games, Šalé stumbled out of the gate with HC Kometa Brno, struggling to put up the numbers he did with his U20 club. The transition to tougher play combined with teammates and opponents progressing at a faster pace made it difficult at times for the 6-foot-1 right-winger, but it wasn’t all doom and gloom. His defensive awareness continued to indicate he is capable of holding his own on the other side of the ice, and hopefuls are crossing their fingers that the point production begins to pick back up.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“While his play internationally impressed with 29 points in 29 games with Czechia’s U18 and U20 clubs, his numbers with HC Kometa Brno weren’t as eyebrow-raising as some would’ve liked — especially with the talent that is set to go in the top-10 picks of the upcoming draft. He finished the regular season with seven goals and 14 points in 43 games, staying off the scoresheet in the team’s six postseason games. Not quite what you want heading into your NHL Draft.

“Still, Šalé has received praise among probable first-round picks in the 2023 NHL Draft. While consistency might be an issue right now, Šalé’s vision on the ice makes him a dangerous commodity if he can put it all together. His offensive versatility makes him a two-way threat inside the zone both as a scorer and set-up guy and while he — at times — is thinking two steps ahead of the play, these are all traits that Šalé will need to hone in on to reach his ultimate potential.

“He has all the tools to make it as an NHL player, but without the right toolbox, these skills could go to waste if he’s not developed properly. So far, his adjustment to playing against men hasn’t been successful, but that’s not to say he won’t be able to grow his all-around game given he’s placed in the right situation. At some point he may have to choose between playmaking and scoring — making one of them his focus to ultimately define who he is as a player.”

How This Affects the Kraken’s Plans

The Kraken add a capable two-way forward to their prospect pool and will have plenty of time to develop Šalé in hopes that his offensive game catches up to the pro level. He’ll likely play again for the HC Kometa Brno, this time as an 18-year-old with plenty to prove and some experience at the pro level under his belt. The Kraken will be required to show patience as Šalé hones his craft and blooms into a potential NHL two-way forward who can make opponents pay with his skating and quick thinking.