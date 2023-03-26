Carey Terrance – 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Carey Terrance

2022-23 Team: Erie Otters (OHL)

Date of Birth: May 10, 2005

Place of Birth: Akwesasne, NY

Height: 6-feet, Weight: 174 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2023 first-year eligible

Rankings:

Carey Terrance is going to make a team very happy at the 2023 NHL Draft as the Erie Otters center has many of the qualities organizations look for in a prospect. The first is his speed and overall skating. He has an explosive first step and can get past defenders with ease on the forecheck. While some players struggle to display their full speed with the puck on their stick, that is not the case here as he can hit top speed with or without possession of the puck.

Carey Terrance of the Erie Otters. Photo by Natalie Shaver/OHL Images

From watching Terrance, one thing is evident, he loves to crash the crease and play below the dots. Whether that is on a zone entry or positioning himself at the side waiting for a puck, he understands that good things happen when players go to the net. He also understands how to use it as an asset to lose defenders. If he is being swarmed, he will skate the puck behind the net, resetting the play and trying to catch defenders either chasing him or out of position.

On the defensive side, Terrance understands where he needs to be positionally and how to get his stick in the lane. While he isn’t the most physical of players, he is able to steal the puck using strong stick work and body positioning. There is a lot to like about how he plays in the defensive zone including his ability to pick off passes and transition the puck, but this will be one of the areas he needs to improve moving forward if he wants to be a center at the NHL level.

🗣️ "ROLL THE HIGHLIGHT REEL, CAREY TERRANCE SHORTHANDED BEAUTY!" @CallMeBednard🎙️



The draft-eligible centreman with a gorgeous move to score his team-leading 19th goal for the @ErieOtters 🎥 pic.twitter.com/2bsh1AynZ6 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 29, 2023

This season, Terrance was invited to play in the CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game and shined in the fitness testing. He finished third overall during the on-ice testing and second in testing skills such as reaction, weave ability with the puck, and weave agility. During the game itself, he was able to show off his speed and was an impressive seven for 12 on faceoffs for Team Red playing on a line with Hamilton Bulldogs’ Nick Lardis and Sudbury Wolves’ Alex Pharand. Overall, it was a decent showing for the Erie center even though he was unable to get on the scoresheet.

While his stickhandling and skating are impressive, something that really sticks out about Terrance is his compete level. Whether it is fighting for pucks along the boards or taking hits to make plays, he is a player that will do whatever he can to make the team successful. This is one of the reasons he was given an “A” in just his second season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He exhibits the leadership qualities organizations look for which is one of the many reasons why he could be a steal in this year’s draft.

Carey Terrance- NHL Draft Projection

Terrance is a very intriguing prospect because of his speed and puck-handling skills. He is also a prospect that is willing to put in the time and as mentioned do the little things needed to win which is what organizations love to see out of young players. The issue though is that he won’t have an opportunity to play in the OHL Playoffs which is sometimes a deciding factor for scouts as they want to see if players can raise their game when the stakes are highest. For these reasons, expect him to go anywhere from 55th to 70th in the draft.

Quotables

“Terrance is an offensive-minded forward who uses his instincts and shot to have a positive impact on the game. I like his ability to get open in the offensive zone, and get into prime shooting position. He has shown an ability to get shot attempts from both the cycle and off the rush which will allow him to play in any kind of system.” – Austin Broad, FC Hockey.

“Terrance is a center who excels in the offensive zone and pressures well in front of the opposition’s goaltender. He’s a low-key player with moments of effectiveness.” – Olivia Mcarthur, FC Hockey

“High-end skater with quickness and agility – Ability to beat defenders 1-on-1 both off the rush and in offensive zone traffic – Used in all special teams and key situations – Top line player that heavily relied upon in all facets in Erie – Team leader – Handles and distributes the puck effectively.” – Matt Tidcombe, CHL

Strengths

Speed

Ability to drive the net

Work ethic

Ability to beat defenders one on one

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Physicality

Using his teammates more often

Getting more involved in the defensive zone

NHL Potential

Terrance has all the attributes needed to make the NHL, it is just a matter of fine-tuning his play at this point. The biggest hurdle that he needs to clear is being more physical. It is great that he can make a play while taking a hit at the OHL level, but in the NHL, the hits are harder and it takes time to develop that skill. Once he puts on a bit more weight and develops that side of the game, he will have a much easier time making an NHL roster.

Risk-Reward

Risk – 1.5/5, Reward – 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 7.5/10, Defense – 6/10

Carey Terrance Stats

Videos