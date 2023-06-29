Philadelphia Flyers Draft Matvei Michkov 7th Overall

With the seventh pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Philadelphia Flyers have selected Matvei Michkov from Sochi HC of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

About Matvei Michkov

Matvei Michkov is one of the best Russian prospects to ever enter the NHL Entry Draft. With his name being thrown up alongside Russian greats, such as Andrei Vasilevskiy from 2012 and Alex Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin from 2004, it’s clear that there is a lot of hype surrounding this player. When watching him play, it’s impossible to ignore how gifted he is offensively, and that alone made him an enticing pick early in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Scoring nine goals and 20 points in 27 games with Sochi this season, he is already signed to a contract extension with SKA St. Petersburg that will keep him away from the NHL until at least 2026. Still, his ceiling is so high that it’s hard to argue with deeming him worth the wait.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“What makes Michkov stand out are his puck skills and overall intelligence on the ice. He is a highly creative player, and that allows him to create space for himself and his teammates in various situations. He can stickhandle his way out of trouble, and the puck can sometimes seem to be glued to his stick as he works his way around the offensive zone. He anticipates the play well, and can attack an open seam with a wicked shot or a pass with pin-point precision.

Matvei Michkov (photo credit: photo.khl.ru)

“Michkov is aggressive and confident with the puck. He’s willing to try things that other players wouldn’t dream of, and he’s able to try those things because he is successful more often than not. He’s the type of player that ‘puts on a show’ and will sell tickets as he gets older. But it’s not just about his dazzling moves or how confident he is in the offensive zone – none of that matters if there aren’t results to back it all up.

“While playing for a bad HK Sochi club this season in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), Michkov has 20 points in 27 games. He’s got a powerful shot considering his age and size, and he knows how to use his teammates as decoys to open up shooting lanes. It’s not hard to get excited about a future where he plays with players that can match his skill level, but the fact that he’s doing what he’s doing without an elite team around him just shows how much he can move the needle on his own.

“Michkov isn’t afraid to be ‘THE guy’ and make things happen on his own, but one of the few drawbacks in his game is that he sometimes relies on his own abilities too much. He can get tunnel vision in the offensive zone and look to make a play all on his own even when there’s a prime opportunity to use his teammates. He’s a playmaker, but he is not necessarily a play creator; his ability to create for others should develop over time, but what will always set him apart from other top-tier players is his ability to take over and bend the game to his will. Proper development will allow for him to keep that killer instinct while also removing his ‘blinders’ to open him eyes to other ways to use his creative talents.”



How This Affects the Flyers’ Plans

With Michkov unable to jump to the NHL for at least the next few seasons, the immediate plans of the Flyers shouldn’t change drastically as a result of this pick. The plan will be to continue building for the future and hope that Michkov can make the jump to the NHL a few seasons from now and immediately become an impact player.

Getting a talent like Michkov, who many had ranked as their second-best player on the draft board, at seventh overall is tremendous value. For the Flyers, this is a pick for fans to be excited about; even if it takes a few seasons to fully deliver at the NHL level.