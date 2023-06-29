Washington Capitals Draft Ryan Leonard 8th Overall

With the 8th pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Washington Capitals have selected Ryan Leonard from the U.S. National U18 Team of the National Team Development Program (NTDP)

About Ryan Leonard

Coming in as one of the better two-way forwards of the draft, Ryan Leonard is sure to become a contributing member of the Washington Capitals for years to come. While he won’t drive the offense most nights, Leonard’s ability to move the puck and finish off plays makes him a threat whenever he’s on the ice. On the defensive side of the game, he is positionally sound and always places himself in passing lanes to break up plays and cycle the puck the other way.

Related: 2023 NHL Draft: Live Tracker

In his sophomore season with the U18 US National Team, Leonard exploded for 51 goals and 94 points in 57 games, finishing third on the team in points. He also tied fellow 2023 Draft hopeful Will Smith’s 51-goal campaign while placing slightly higher in the plus/minus category with plus-77. Leonard contributed eight goals and 17 points in seven games at the U18 World Junior Championship (WJC), helping Team USA to a gold medal and finishing the tournament as a U18 WJC Top 3 Player on Team.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“When you consider how deep the 2023 NHL Entry Draft is expected to be, it will take a player with incredible talent to break into the first round, let alone the Top-15 players selected. Sometimes this talent can be in one aspect of the game that is already NHL-worthy, and other times it will be for a player who is well-rounded that can grow their game in all directions in order to make their name in the league.

Latest News & Highlights

“For Ryan Leonard, his future in hockey will likely be decided by his versatility. Few players can play one position at a top level, yet Leonard has played at Center, Right, and Left Wing throughout the season for the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP). He is also a threat both in the defensive and offensive zones, as he will play hard against the boards to win a puck battle behind his net, only to turn around and bring it back up the ice to create a scoring chance at the other.

Ryan Leonard, USNTDP (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey’s NTDP)

“Defensively, Leonard is already showcasing the skillset of a dominant two-way forward. He has a strong ice presence and is able to put himself in the position to make the right play on the puck to generate opportunities for his team. Also, while he doesn’t have the biggest frame at rough 6-foot tall, he plays strong on his skates and is showcasing the ability to knock players off the puck.

Related: 2023 NHL Draft Guide

“For 2023-24 and beyond, Leonard is committed to playing hockey at Boston College. This will be the perfect place for him to develop his game over the course of the next three to four years, before taking that next step to the NHL. Given his toolkit, it wouldn’t be surprising to see in break into the league before his 21st birthday.”

Full player profile can be found here.

How This Affects the Capitals’ Plans

The Capitals made an excellent choice picking up Leonard at the spot they did, as he can potentially become one of the steals of the draft with his potential and upside at both ends of the rink. Leonard is committed to Boston College of the NCAA for the 2022-23 season and will spend ample time playing at a heightened level of competition for the next few years. This decision can only benefit a player of Leonard’s calibre, as NCAA hockey is a perfect landing spot for someone to develop their two-way game and be ready to make an impact at the NHL level once they’ve completed their circuit.