Canadiens Draft David Reinbacher 5th Overall

With the fifth-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Monreal Canadiens have selected David Reinbacher from EHC Kloten of the Swiss National League.

About David Reinbacher

Of all of the defensive prospects available at the 2023 NHL Draft, David Reinbacher is considered to be the most “NHL-ready.” What this means is that he has a mature frame that could keep up against the rigors of the league, a deep toolkit that allows him to play at either end of the ice, and a high-end hockey IQ that will allow him to compete at all levels of the sport.

Now, this doesn’t mean that he will be taking the ice this season for Montreal. Reinbacher may be the most NHL-ready defenseman, but that doesn’t mean that he is ready for the NHL, at least not yet. He will need time to develop both his offensive and defensive toolkit and continue to mature physically before he will be ready to take that next step in his career.

It is worth noting that while Reinbacher has solid offensive skills, he may not have the highest ceiling offensively. To counteract this, he has some of the best defensive instincts in this draft class, which means he should at least develop into a top-four defenseman who can kill penalties. So, even if he doesn’t reach his height offensively, becoming a sound defenseman is a solid floor.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“David Reinbacher’s fame has been steadily increasing throughout the 2022-23 season. Reinbacher is the most NHL-ready defenceman available in this upcoming draft. He is right-handed and has a good frame that NHL general managers covet in their defenders. Reinbacher also has an offensive flair to his game, making him a legitimate two-way threat. Reinbacher had 22 points in 46 games as an 18-year-old in a men’s league. Roman Josi had eight points in 35 games in his draft year while playing in the same league.

David Reinbacher, Team Austria (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

“Reinbacher has an incredibly high defensive IQ. He always finds the open man and eliminates the threat in his zone. He is strong in front of his own net and aggressively moves opponents out of that high-danger area. Reinbacher makes great defensive reads and is rarely caught scrambling because he was out of position. He engages physically with opposing players but does not chase hits that would compromise his defensive positioning.

“Reinbacher is not the most dynamic offensive threat. He prefers to keep his offensive game simple, often getting shots to the net so that the forwards can pounce on ensuing rebounds. With only three goals to go along with 19 assists it’s clear that he isn’t a sniper from the back end. Reinbacher is an efficient passer, again he keeps his game simple so that his forward teammates can produce. He times his pinches well so his team can maintain zone time and sometimes floats down low in the zone to give the puck carrier another passing option.

How This Affects the Canadiens’ Plans

Despite having everything needed to succeed at the NHL level, it would still be wise for the Canadiens to give Reinbacher plenty of time to develop before bringing him into the fold. While you can argue that he could play as soon as 2024-25 with how developed he physically is for his age, rushing defensive prospects rarely pays off.

Instead, Montreal should take their time with Reinbacher by allowing him to play in higher professional leagues in Switzerland or making the transition to North America to play in the American Hockey League (AHL). After a few years developing his toolkit while playing against men, he should be ready to dominate at the NHL level for the next decade-plus.

No matter what, it feels like the Canadiens struck gold with this selection. Reinbacher is the first defenseman selected for a reason, and he should excel in Montreal for years to come.