David Reinbacher – 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

David Reinbacher

2022-23 Team: EHC Kloten

Date of Birth: Oct. 25, 2004

Place of Birth: Hohenems, Austria

Ht: 6-foot-2 Wt: 187 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Defence

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2023 first-year eligible

Rankings

David Reinbacher’s fame has been steadily increasing throughout the 2022-23 season. Reinbacher is the most NHL-ready defenceman available in this upcoming draft. He is right-handed and has a good frame that NHL general managers covet in their defenders. Reinbacher also has an offensive flair to his game, making him a legitimate two-way threat. Reinbacher had 22 points in 46 games as an 18-year-old in a men’s league. Roman Josi had eight points in 35 games in his draft year while playing in the same league.

David Reinbacher, Team Austria (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Reinbacher has an incredibly high defensive IQ. He always finds the open man and eliminates the threat in his zone. He is strong in front of his own net and aggressively moves opponents out of that high-danger area. Reinbacher makes great defensive reads and is rarely caught scrambling because he was out of position. He engages physically with opposing players but does not chase hits that would compromise his defensive positioning.

Reinbacher is not the most dynamic offensive threat. He prefers to keep his offensive game simple, often getting shots to the net so that the forwards can pounce on ensuing rebounds. With only three goals to go along with 19 assists it’s clear that he isn’t a sniper from the back end. Reinbacher is an efficient passer, again he keeps his game simple so that his forward teammates can produce. He times his pinches well so his team can maintain zone time and sometimes floats down low in the zone to give the puck carrier another passing option.

Reinbacher is an average skater with good edges and good speed. He doesn’t have a lot of top-end speed, but because of his excellent positioning, he doesn’t need to hustle most of the time. Reinbacher has enough speed to out-skate forecheckers and opponents pursuing dump-ins. With more time and focused development, he can utilize his strengths to become more dynamic in his offence and quicker in his acceleration.

David Reinbacher – NHL Draft Projection

Reinbacher has the physical tools that teams love adding to their blue line. The physical maturity at this age gives him a very high floor. I’d expect him to go in the 10-15 range, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes in the top 10.

Quotables

“The trademark of his offensive game is his effective shot which is able to find the net through any screen and can be a real problem for netminders. Not only this but Reinbacher is extremely consistent in his placement of his shot as he either goes mid glove or mid blocker.” – Joe Maciag, Recruit Scouting

“On the rush, he makes it very difficult for the attacker to beat him wide or to access the triangle between his legs and stick. In the defensive zone he is tough to play against, as he defends actively with his stick and body to hold the play to the outside.” – Miroslav Simurka, FC Hockey

David Reinbacher (🇦🇹 prospect #NHLDraft 2023) sends Luca Hischier into the bench. pic.twitter.com/HU60DZ3jsu — Marc Schwarz (@Ma_Sch3) February 19, 2023 Marc Schwarz Twitter

“Reinbacher is a force in transition, active in all three zones, and proficient at generating defensive stops. He’s a powerful, agile skater, but where he stands out for me is his commitment and ability to read the play and then react as a quality defensive defenseman.He’s playing massive minutes as a first-time draft-eligible skater in Switzerland’s top men’s league.” – Marek Novotny, EP Rinkside

Strengths

Defensive IQ

Physicality

Strength

Highly competitive

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Offensive Creativity

NHL Potential

Reinbacher’s floor is that of a top-4 defenceman with second-unit power-play duties. If he finds a new gear in his offensive creativity, he could be a top-pair defender that way. Otherwise, he’s paired with a more offensive-minded partner who he can cover for.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 1/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 6/10, Defence – 9/10

Awards/Achievements

Helped EHC Kloten win the championship in the Swiss League (SL) and receive a promotion to the National League (NL) in the 2021-22 season. Was an alternate captain for Team Austria in the U20 World Junior Championships in 2022-23.

David Reinbacher Statistics

Videos