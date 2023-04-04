Jakub Dvorak – 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Jakub Dvorak

2022-23 Team: Bílí Tygři Liberec (Czechia)

Date of Birth: May 25, 2005

Place of Birth: Liberec, CZE

Height: 6-foot-5, Weight: 203 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2023 first-year eligible

Rankings

At 6-foot-5, 203 pounds, Jakub Dvorak is sure to draw some interest at the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. A prospect who won’t turn 18 until late May, he played this season against older competition in Czechia’s men’s league and did not look out of place. A defenceman who plays a boring yet effective game, he has shown he can play physical and is able to clear the front of the net as well as anyone in the draft.

Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli (The Hockey Writers)

While he is not the fastest player on the ice, Dvorak’s skating is very impressive, considering his size. He is able to use his long stride and reach to close gaps and can angle players away from loose pucks, which allows his teammates to start transitioning the play the other way. When the puck is on his stick, he does not hesitate to carry it out of his own zone and into the offensive end. If he can work on his explosiveness and add some speed to his skating, he could be a force when he arrives in the NHL.

The main draw to Dvorak is his ability to play a physical yet clean game. In 24 games this season in Czechia’s pro league, he finished with just six penalty minutes despite being involved constantly in board and front-of-the-net battles. He knows where the line is and has developed his game to be effective without crossing it. This also means that coaches can rely on him in any situation, as they know he won’t hinder the team by taking penalties.

Dvorak is a very confident player but needs to work on getting the puck on net more consistently. In his final ten games playing for Bílí Tygři Liberec, he only had four shots on goal, recording zero points in the process. His age and playing in a pro league are definitely factors in why these numbers are low, so he will be worth keeping an eye on to see if he can develop that side of the game next season. The good news, though, is he makes a big enough contribution on the defensive side that, for the moment, his lack of offensive production does not devalue him as a prospect.

Unfortunately, Dvorak suffered a collarbone injury and hasn’t played a game since Jan. 20. He also missed out on competing at this year’s World Junior Championship, which could have vaulted him up the draft charts. The good news is he has made a strong enough impression, whether from his play in Czechia or at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, that he should hear his name called sooner rather than later.

Other THW Profiles

Jakub Dvorak- NHL Draft Projection

NHL general managers are always looking for big defencemen who can skate. While he may not be a first-rounder, he should be already selected by the midway point of the second round. Anywhere between 40th and 50th overall seems like a good projection for the Czechian defender.

Quotables

“Dvorak is a huge defenseman who gives his best effort in all three zones. Dvorak, considering his size, is a decent skater with ability to control the puck at speed. He showed in this game that he is able to skate past defenders outside of the dotted line, protecting the puck to entry the offensive zone. He is active on and off the puck.”- Miroslav Simurka, FC Hockey.

“Dvorak is a throwback defensive blueliner who uses his size well and plays a boring game in the best way. He isn’t the flashiest of players, but he uses his mobility effectively to challenge opponents defensively in 1-on-1 situations. He can use his size and stick to separate man from puck to regain possession.”- Tony Ferrari, The Hockey News.

“Dvorak is a big body who is a capable skater. He isn’t shy about leading the rush or joining as an extra layer. Although not elite in any singular category, he is very competitive and involved in all three zones… At this stage of his development, he projects to be a two-way “D” who isn’t likely to contribute on the power play as a pro.” – Jason Bukala, Sportsnet.

Strenghts

Size

Clearing out the front of the net

Gap control on the rush

Ability to use his long reach to break up plays

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Getting involved in the offence

Speed

Being more physical along the boards

NHL Potential

Dvorak has all the traits a successful shutdown defenceman needs in the NHL. He is big, can play a physical game, and skating is not a major issue. If, once he returns from injury, he can continue to round out his game, there is little question he could be a defender who plays 10-15 seasons at the NHL level.

Risk-Reward

Risk – 1.5/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 3/10, Defense – 9/10

Achievements & Awards

2018-19 Czechia U16 Champion

Jakub Dvorak Stats

Video