Martin Misiak — 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Martin Misiak

2022-23 Team: HC Nove Zamky (Slovak Extraliga), Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)

Date of Birth: Sept. 30, 2004

Place of Birth: Banska Bystrica, Slovakia

Height: 6-foot-2, Weight: 198 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: first-year draft eligible

Martin Misiak is a Slovak forward who spent time between two teams this season: HC Nove Zamky in the Slovak Extraliga and the Youngstown Phantoms in the United States Hockey League (USHL). He totaled ten points in 29 games with Nove Zamky, a solid rate for an 18-year-old in a professional league. But that didn’t exactly translate with the Phantoms, where he had 17 points in 27 games.

Misiak isn’t at the level of a Dalibor Dvorsky among Slovak prospects this upcoming draft, but he is certainly intriguing. The first thing that stands out about Misiak is his skating. He’s a quick skater with a very smooth stride and can use it effectively when he’s on the rush. Not only is he a speedy skater, but he has a quickness to his overall game. Here’s one example of Misiak’s skating on the rush, ending in a goal with a wicked snipe off a quick release:

WHAT A GOAL BY MARTIN MISIAK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xXb9H06H6w — Youngstown Phantoms (@YtownPhantoms) April 8, 2023

While Misiak has shown some offensive flare, it lacks in consistency. Between HC Nove Zamky and the Phantoms, he totaled just seven goals across 56 games. Granted, half of those outings came in a pro league as an 18-year-old. But he does need to become a more consistent offensive player to make it in the NHL.

Having said that, there are things he does well consistently enough on offense. He’s not afraid to get in on the forecheck with his 6-foot-2, 198-pound frame, nor will he shy away from going to the net front. If he can become a more consistent shooter and playmaker, it will improve his stock as a prospect in his post-draft years as he continues to develop.

While Misiak needs to become a more well-rounded offensive player, his defensive game is already well-polished. His positioning in the defensive zone is excellent, partly because he has high-end hockey sense on defense. He gets into shooting lanes, and he’s quite adept at forcing turnovers in the defensive zone. Had the offense been more consistent this season, we’d likely be talking about a player who’d be a sure second-round pick because of his already impressive defensive game.

Martin Misiak — NHL Draft Projection

Misiak will likely end up as a late second or early third-round pick. His production in the USHL is a bit concerning since he is one of the older plays in the 2023 NHL Draft. Having said that, NHL organizations love adding size to their pipeline, and Misiak is already 6-foot-2, 198 pounds with room to grow. Add in his two-way play, and he shouldn’t fall far out of the top 75.

Quotables

“Misiak’s skating is very strong, very quick out of a stopped position combined with strong crossovers and polished edgework. These qualities allow Misiak to adjust quickly while constantly moving in all zones (no wasted strides), showing off his ability to anticipate defensive schemes. Misiak is usually F1 on forecheck, isn’t overly physical but doesn’t shy away from contact in the corners or in front of the net. For these reasons, he is being used as the bumper on PP2 and fully understands when he’s under pressure…” – Sasha Lagarde, Dobber Prospects.

“Misiak is a big two-way winger who plays with speed and skill. What stand out to me in this game was the ability to keep up with the pace of some of the best hockey prospects playing for Team Canada. He has very good size and smooth stride, is strong on his edges, can accelerate quickly, and change gears on the fly. He is able to reach high speed and win races for pucks.” – Miroslav Simurka, FC Hockey.

“A two-way centerman, although he can play winger too, Misiak is a very competitive player who brings decent offensive skills with solid skating abilities. He has a strong shot and uses it to his ability in open ice. Misiak can also serve as a smart playmaking forward as well. He will need to get stronger as he moves on to the next level.” – Clare McManus, Smaht Hockey.

Strengths

Defensive game

Skating

Speed, quickness

Hockey sense

Playmaking

Under Construction — Improvements to Make

Strength

Offensive consistency

Using his shot more frequently

NHL Potential

Misiak’s NHL potential depends on how his offensive game develops in his post-draft years. If his production booms after getting drafted, there’s plenty reason to believe he could become a high-end third-line center who’s productive at both ends of the ice.

Risk/Reward Potential

Risk: 3.5/5, Reward: 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 6/10 Defense: 7.5/10

Awards/Achievements

U18 WJC Gold Medal with Team Slovakia for the 2021-22 season

