Andrew Gibson – 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Andrew Gibson

2022-23 Team: Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds

Date of Birth: Feb 13, 2005

Place of Birth: Lasalle, ON, CAN

Ht: 6-foot-3 Wt: 198 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Defense

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2023 first-year eligible

Rankings

Andrew Gibson is a smooth-skating defenseman with a large 6-foot-3, 198-pound frame. While the rookie two-way defender is still a raw prospect, he made a positive impact on the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League and did well enough to be named to Canada’s Under-18 World Junior Championship team.

Related: THW’s 2023 NHL Draft Guide

The right-shot defenseman is in his element in the offensive zone. He has good vision, which allows him to identify passing lanes in all three zones. He keeps his games simple, ensuring pucks are pinned into the zone, and instead of trying to blast pucks in from the point, uses a quick release and highly accurate wrist shot into traffic in front of the net to ensure that there will be tip-ins or rebounds. His seven goals and 21 points in 45 games ranked second among defensemen on the Greyhounds. Had he not missed time due to injury, he might have maintained his role on the top wave of the power play and added to that total.

Andrew Gibson, Soo Greyhounds (Tim Cornett/OHL Images)

In transition, he has a hard and accurate pass, which increases his impact in the offensive zone but also makes him a strong transitional player. He is adept at identifying the highest percentage play, and if he can’t move the puck quickly on his own, using his good speed and excellent four-direction mobility, he will start the transition with a pass.

Defensively, the Greyhounds’ Rookie of the Year plays a highly physical game, using good gap control and stick positioning to angle attackers towards the outside where he can finish the check, battle along the wall, and strip the puck. His positioning isn’t ideal, and he does need to identify passing lanes more quickly, but he boxes out the top of the crease very well.

So far, his excellent skating ability has compensated for any defensive deficiencies at the OHL level, but as he moves into the professional ranks, he will need to improve his positioning and defensive awareness. His excellent work ethic, calm confidence, and high hockey IQ are positive signs that, if given some time, he can improve on any of his deficiencies.

Latest News & Highlights

Other THW Draft Profiles

Andrew Gibson– NHL Draft Projection

Gibson’s size, mobility, and raw skill make him a project that teams will be interested in. He received a ‘B’ rating from NHL Central Scouting, indicating that he can be a potential 2nd or 3rd-round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Quotables

“Firstly, Gibson shows terrific processing ability inside the offensive zone. He knows when to pinch. He’s poised, walking the line. He gets shots through. He reads the situation and will be aggressive to seek out opportunities. He generally keeps things simple.” –Brock Otten

Strengths

Physicality

Skating

Offensive Play

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Risk Control

Defensive Play

NHL Potential

Gibson plays an uncomplicated two-way game. He uses his size and physicality effectively and is unafraid to play in the highly contested areas of the rink. He relies less on his size than he does on his hockey IQ and mobility to defend, move up in transition, and generate offence. He has the potential to become a middle-pairing minute eating defender who can play in all situations.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk 3/5, Reward 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence 6.5/10, Defense 7/10

Interviews/ Links

Andrew Gibson Greyhounds Q and A

Andrew Gibson Statistics