Caden Price – 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Caden Price

2022-23 Team: Kelowna Rockets

Date of Birth: Aug 24, 2005

Place of Birth: Saskatoon, SK, CAN

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 181 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Defense

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2023 first-year eligible

Rankings

Caden Price is built in the mould of the NHL’s modern defender. He plays a mobile, two-way defensive game that emphasizes transitional play over physical defence-oriented play. His game is based on his excellent skating and mobility, which help him with his high-end puck-moving skills. In his first season with the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (WHL), he immediately emerged as an impact defenseman, logging some heavy minutes. He was also arguably Team Canada’s best blueliner at last summer’s Hlinka Gretzky tournament, notching a goal and four assists in five games to help lead Canada to a gold medal.

Price excels in transition play, carrying the puck up the ice quickly, and if his lane is closed off, making a quick and accurate pass to a teammate in motion, supporting the rush. He finished the 2022-23 season tied for fourth in team scoring, with five goals and 40 points in 65 games.

Related: THW’s 2023 NHL Draft Guide

Latest News & Highlights

Defensively, Price uses his size effectively to protect pucks along the boards and has a solid first step and all-direction mobility to escape pressure from opposing forecheckers. In one-on-one battles, he has good stick positioning, allowing him to impede the offensive puck movement but also to pull pucks off the opposition. His positioning in his own zone is very good, and his stick placement makes him highly effective at blocking passing lanes. He has good gap control as well, keeping opposition forwards close enough to step up and stifle the rush or strip the puck and start the transition attack.

Caden Price, Kelowna Rockets (Steve Dunsmoor/Kelowna Rockets)

Price’s skills make him a reliable special teams player as well. His mobility and sharp vision allow him to open shooting or passing lanes from the point, generating scoring opportunities regularly. On the penalty kill, his skating and active stick help to cut off passing lanes and pressure the opposition’s power play to make plays quickly and accurately. He also uses his NHL-sized frame to box out around the net.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Caden Price – NHL Draft Projection

Price’s puck-moving and offensive upside, coupled with a mature defensive game, allows him to be a highly effective two-way player who can handle heavy minutes. He should be one of the first defensemen taken off the board.

Quotables

“Price shows some impressive playmaking from the blue line with Kelowna, facilitating for his teammates and putting them in good positions to score. He has a good shot and shows a willingness to push toward the top of the circles before letting it rip.” – Tony Ferrari, The Hockey News

“He’s a smooth skater who can lead an attack and great awareness and patience to set plays up at a quick pace. He’s also a smart defender, defending the rush very well to keep opposing players to the outside with the positioning of his stick and body to create separation.” – Peter Baracchini, The Hockey Writers

Strengths

Skating

Defensive play

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Pace

Consistency

NHL Potential

Price doesn’t have a flashy game. His skill set is more subtle, relying on his footwork and playmaking abilities. His mature defensive game makes his potential floor a safe bet to become a reliable bottom-pairing NHL defender who can fill in on the penalty kill. His potential ceiling should see him as a middle-pairing defender who will play a lot of minutes in all situations.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk 4/5, Reward 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence 6.5/10, Defense 8/10

Interviews/ Links

Caden Price Exit Interview

Caden Price Statistics