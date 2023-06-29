Winnipeg Jets Draft Colby Barlow 18th Overall

With the 18th pick of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Winnipeg Jets have selected Colby Barlow from the Owen Sound Attack of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

About Colby Barlow

Like a few other players in this draft class, Colby Barlow is extremely gifted at finding the back of the net. He had 30 goals as a rookie and followed that up with 46 in his sophomore season. Scoring 76 goals in two seasons is pretty impressive for a top prospect. While many are questioning his true upside, Barlow is an offensive threat who continues to develop.

Barlow excels at utilizing his size to his advantage to set up an attack with his work ethic, the ability to pressure opponents and finish it with his goal scoring abilities. Whether he’s in tight of the net or far out, Barlow is getting pucks through to the net or taking advantage of a deflection or rebound. He’s a player that’s becoming more reliable and responsible as he can also play a strong two-way game, making him dangerous on both sides of the puck.

“However some in the industry have their doubts about what Barlow’s true upside is. Quite honestly, I do not get the hesitation. While he certainly has areas of his game he needs to round out, his ability to finish is among the best in the draft. Being on the verge of 50 [goals] in your draft year is no accident.

“This shows Barlow’s ability to find open space for himself and his teammates. It also shows he can finish from a variety of areas on the ice. While many of his goals come from near the net-front, he can beat goalies clean from distance when given the chance.

Colby Barlow, Team White, 2023 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game (Bob Frid/CHL)

“What makes Barlow stand out for me is his willingness to play defense. He says that playing defense is his first priority over scoring. That’s saying something for a 46-goal scorer. But he backs up his words with his play.

“The first thing I notice about Barlow is his commitment to forcing turnovers. He has no issue pressuring his man into a mistake. He doesn’t cheat up the ice. But once his team has possession, he can turn up ice and create dangerous opportunities quickly. Then when the situation calls for it, he is not afraid to sacrifice his body to block a shot. In a 5-1 win for his team early in the season, he stepped in front of a shot that went off his ankle that clearly hobbled him. The willingness to make that play even with the game decided showed me how committed he is to his own end.”

How This Affects the Jets’ Plans

Chaz Lucius, Rutger McGroarty and now Barlow have the potential to be dangerous top line together. In Barlow, the Jets are getting a goal-scoring winger that can contribute in all three zones, given his competitive nature and drive to win. He will do whatever he can to get his team the win and be noticeable every single shift. Even though he has progressed rapidly and his upside is coming into question, it shouldn’t change the fact that he has been consistent in every aspect of the game over the last two seasons. He’ll be a key piece to their top six for a very long time.

