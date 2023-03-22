Jayden Perron – 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Jayden Perron

2022-23 Team: Chicago Steel (USHL)

Date of Birth: Jan. 11, 2005

Place of Birth: Winnipeg, MB, CAN

Ht: 5-foot-9 Wt: 163 pounds

Shoots: R

Position: RW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2023 first-year eligible

Rankings

The Chicago Steel is a five-star organization for finding and developing talent for the next stage of a hockey player’s career. Brendan Brisson, Sean Farrell, Matthew Coronato, Owen Power, Ryan Ufko and Jackson Blake are recent alumni of the USHL’s top team and the list goes on. There’s a good chance that Jayden Perron could be next to join them.

Perron has been very productive in his draft year, being first on the Steel in assists (40) and third overall in team scoring with 61 points. While he might be overshadowed in this draft class given the amount of talent that might be taken ahead of him, he’s still brings a highly skilled offensive game to the table that teams value in a young prospect.

Jayden Perron, Chicago Steel (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Perron displays great hockey IQ with his decision-making and is a silky-smooth, dynamic playmaker when the puck is on his stick. He’s always one step ahead, thinking of what his next move would be. His head is always up scanning routes in transition to attack with force and does a great job at drawing opponents in to free up space for his teammates. He can be very deceptive with his movements and puck-handling skills, leaving defenders in the dust. He does a great job at controlling the pace of play, either slowing it down assessing his options, then catch you off guard when he jumps into high gear with a burst of speed and his stick-handling.

Perron’s playmaking abilities is his greatest asset, as he can find the passing lanes and cross seams with such ease. He’s extremely accurate with his passing, is always finding the passing lanes, identifying the cross seams and is creative with the moves that he can pull off in high pressure situations. He’s always making himself a passing option to receive the puck, coming to provide support for his teammates or even working quick give-and-go plays. He’s always utilizing the whole ice in the offensive zone, being a factor along the boards, the middle of the ice or even at the top of the blue line.

Perron has great agility and his edgework makes him extremely difficult to contain on the rush and in the offensive zone as he’s always moving his feet. He has the speed to push back defenders and create more space for him to work with. His edges allow him to turn on a dime and escape from high pressure situations or even to break free from a battle along the boards and attack the middle of the ice.

Since Perron is a smaller player, he does need to add some muscle and work on his strength. However, he still does a good job to not let that be a deterrence to his game. He does a great job to shield the puck and despite the lack of size, is still successful in getting the inside edge on puck battles. Once he does, he lets his skill take over as he has the speed and hands to make up for it.

Even on the defensive side of things, Perron is effective at keeping things simple with his positioning and awareness. He has an active stick to disrupt plays, challenges players at the blueline and is effective at clearing the puck out smoothly. No matter what, his feet allow him to keep up and still be a presence to challenge the opposition.

Jayden Perron- NHL Draft Projection

In the online scouting world, Perron has a long list of fans as some view him as a potential top-10 pick. However, other outlets seem to be less high on him as he could be a late-first or even a second-round pick. Given his upside and the way he has taken the USHL by storm, he should garner more attention and hype. Players from the USHL have been known to enter the first round and Perron could be another name. While he could be a late-first, early second-round pick, Perron could potentially rise up and be a great selection in the 17-25 range.

Quotables

“Perron is a flashy offensive talent who has the mobility, puck skills, and hockey IQ to impact the game on a consistent basis. He has good straight-line speed and a clean stride, though he could benefit from a deeper knee bend and greater extension, but it is his edge work and lateral mobility that make him really tough to defend.” – Nick Richard, Dobber Prospects

“With the puck on his stick, he is super evasive and fools the opposition with his slick hands and patience with the puck. When Perron uses his mobility and puck-handling skills to enter the offensive-zone, he becomes an immediate threat to the other team.” – Clare McManus, SMAHT Scouting

“He is one of the most efficient and skilled high-low passers in the offensive zone in all junior hockey, passing through layers of defenders with ease. Perron is a shifty skater who can alter his skating path on a dime to open a passing or shooting lane.” – Tony Ferrari, The Hockey News

Strengths

Stick handling and control

Passing abilities

Awareness and IQ

Simple defensive game

Skating and agility

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

Add more strength and muscle

Work on power in his shot

NHL Potential

Perron has a very high ceiling given his smarts and the way he processes the game. He definitely has the potential to be a very impactful and dangerous top-six forward at the next level and while also seeing time as a top playmaker on the power play. He’s extremely skilled and can definitely be an impactful player. The energy, pace and speed he brings will really make a team very happy.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk- 2/5, Reward 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 8/10, Defense 7/10

Awards/ Achievements

Perron was named to the USHL’s All-Rookie Second Team in the 2021-22 season. He is committed to the University of North Dakota.

Jayden Perron Stats

