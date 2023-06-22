Ethan Miedema – 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2022-23 Team: Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

Date of Birth: March 22, 2005

Place of Birth: Cobourg, Ontario, Canada

Height: 6-foot-4, Weight: 207 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: First-year eligible

Rankings:

He may be remembered as one of the main pieces of the Shane Wright trade following the World Junior Championship when the Windsor Spitfires acquired Wright in exchange for Ethan Miedema, Gavin McCarthy and seven draft picks. For the Kingston Frontenacs, Miedema was a focal point of the trade — a piece they wanted included in the move.

As for why, Miedema is a big-bodied winger that comes with full power forward potential. He’s pushing six-foot-four and over 200 pounds and for his size can get around the ice pretty well. He’s always come with high expectations as he was the fourth overall pick for Windsor in the OHL Priority Selection.

Ethan Miedema, Windsor Spitfires (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

What make Miedema so dangerous offensively is his puck-handling skills and his ability to get a shot off in seemingly difficult situations. He has a sniper-like release mixed with the play-making ability star winger and while consistency might be a question mark for the young winger, there’s no question that his ceiling could have him in a good position to be a force in the NHL some day.

On top of his offensive abilities, Miedema has the size and physicality of a rugged third liner. Those kinds of qualities aligned with the potential he has offensively are rare and highly valued in the NHL today. If he can put it all together, Miedema could be a legitimate power forward at the next level.

When all of his skills are clicking, Miedema should be considered an exceptional scorer with the competitiveness to fight for every Inch of ice that he gets. His offensive skills are a step or two higher, but he plays with the same edge as a Tom Wilson — a type of player that many NHL teams would love to have on their roster.

Ethan Miedema – NHL Draft Projection

At the midseason mark, some had Miedema sitting as a possible third-round pick. That said, his inconsistent play throughout the season saw him drop a few spots in Central Scouting’s final rankings and, as such, saw him drop in a number of other rankings to a more likely fourth-round pick in the 105 to 115 range. Given his size, he could still climb a few spots, but it’s unlikely he jumps back into a third-round spot at this point.

Quotables

“There is no questioning the size. Miedema brings with that size physical play, but also has some good hockey smarts, vision and playmaking skills from the wing. And he can chip in with some goals too. He can play up and down the lineup whether with skilled players or to provide a boost with some energy in the lower part of the lineup.” — Dominic Tiano on OHL Writers

“I can’t even imagine how many times some NHL scouts must have watched Miedema this season, trying desperately to figure him out. Sometimes he looks absolutely phenomenal, and other times he is utterly invisible. Trying to project a prospect like that is never easy.” — Derek Neumeier on McKeen’s Hockey

Strengths

Size

Vision

Quick shot

Good hands

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Skating and speed

Consistency

Big-time player capability

NHL Potential

He has the potential to be a strong power forward in an NHL lineup at some point down the road. He’s a strong skater for his size, but requires some development in that aspect of his game. He could fit into a middle-six role at some point, but he’ll more than likely settle in to a third line role on an NHL roster.

Risk-Reward

Risk — 3.5/5, Reward — 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense — 7.5/10, Defense — 6/10

Awards and Achievements

At this point in his career, there are no notable awards for Miedema.

