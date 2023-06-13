Albert Wikman – 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Albert Wikman

2022-23 Team: Färjestad BK (SHL)

Date of Birth: Mar. 10, 2005

Place of Birth: Karlstad, Sweden

Height: 6-foot-1, Weight: 194 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Defence

NHL Draft Eligibility: First-Year Eligible

Rankings

If some reports are to be believed, then Sweden could see three defencemen drafted in the first round, two of who could go in the top 10. Scouts have been drooling over Axel Sandin Pellikka ever since his appearance at the 2023 World Juniors, where he displayed an offensive upside rarely seen in 18-year-olds. More recently, scouts have latched onto the unbelievably smooth-skating Tom Willander, with some placing him as high as eighth overall. Finally, there’s Theo Lindstein, who has fallen somewhat in recent months, but still has the potential to be a top-30 pick.

With so much focus placed on those ‘Big Three,’ it’s caused some fellow Swedish defenders to slip under the radar. Allbert Wikman is one such player. His totals this season don’t jump off the page; he went scoreless in 11 Swedish Hockey League (SHL) games and put up 12 points in 43 games in the nation’s U20 circuit. But after digging a bit deeper, there’s some promise hidden between the lines. His 11 SHL games ranked ninth among all U18 players in the league, nine more than Willander. He also played in five SHL playoff games, which not only ranked first among U18s but was something that none of the Big Three accomplished this season.

Den har legat på lut – mot Leksand var det dags.



Då fick 17-årige backtalangen Albert Wikman göra SHL-debut för Färjestad och ser ut att få chansen på nytt mot Rögle på torsdag:



"Inför det första bytet var min puls väldigt hög"#fbkse https://t.co/1hA97A0opJ pic.twitter.com/kYM7H9La5H — Värmlands Folkblad (@VFSPORTEN) November 30, 2022

Although Wikman has mainly stayed in Sweden this year, he has a few international appearances under his belt, including the 2023 U18 World Junior Championship held in Switzerland, where he played two games en route to helping the Swedes capture a silver medal. He also played at the 2022 World Jr. A Challenge in Cornwall, Ontario, where he finished with three points, putting him just one point behind Willander and second in scoring among defensemen, and took home a bronze medal.

Latest News & Highlights

Then there’s his skating. While he’s no match for the graceful Willander, Wikman is no slouch on the ice. He glides effortlessly across, avoiding opponents with deft edgework and subtle changes in direction that throw off anyone trying to stop him. His puck control is just as pretty as he can maintain possession and composure in tight or way out at arm’s length. He’s also deceptive with his speed; at one moment, it looks like he’s coasting, and at the next, he’s flying at top speed thanks to a long, powerful stride.

Albert Wikman continues to be the most intriguing name to me amongst the Swedish defencemen outside of the big three (ASP, Willander, Lindstein).



Always had a strong base of skating and defensive skills, but also started to flash more upside in my latest viewings. #2023NHLDraft pic.twitter.com/11B6QUgA8q — Lassi Alanen (@lassialanen) March 21, 2023

There are hints of a breakout next season for Wikman. He is always aware of his surroundings when on the ice, constantly looking for openings, points of weakness, and changes to the play. That awareness has made him a strong transitional defender and is likely why he got so many games in the SHL this season; despite his age, he can be relied on to make a smart play and doesn’t make many mistakes. With a bit more practice on making strong passes and improving his shot, he could become a capable two-way defenceman at the highest level.

Albert Wikman – NHL Draft Projection

Right now, Wikman is headed for the middle of the draft and will likely hear his name called in the third to fifth rounds. But there’s a possibility he could climb up the draft board due to his projectable size and skill. Not only is he a smart defender, but he’s also strong and isn’t afraid to use his physicality to maintain possession or create a turnover. Scouts were no doubt paying close attention to Willander and Sandin Pellikka, meaning they saw Wikman, too.

Quotables

“With the end of Alexander Edler’s career comes the beginning of Albert Wikman’s. Wikman is a similarly lanky, smooth-moving defenseman who’s made his size a main fixture of his play. He feels like he could translate very well, even if his ceiling may be a bit lower.” – Gabriel Foley, Recruit Scouting

“Wikman is a 6’1″ left-shot defenseman from Sweden who plays a similar role and style as Portland Winterhawks’ defender Carter Sotheran. He’s a good skater and has a strong defensive game, but doesn’t have much offence to speak of. I saw some scouts say his offence improved later in the year to the point he was flashing some intriguing skills, but I don’t think it will ever be a big part of his game in the future. But his skating and defence alone make him interesting to me in the later rounds if he lasts that long.” – Brian S, Pension Plan Puppets

“Wikman’s skating is the most appealing part of his game. He will be able to transport pucks up the ice like an NHL player. He is average-sized, but a quality defender because of how well he closes on checks and is strong on retrievals. Outside of his skating, though, his game can be somewhat vanilla. Wikman has good hands but isn’t an overly-instinctive puck-mover. He has some physicality in his game but I wouldn’t call him a high-motor type. So I’m not sure what his NHL role is, but there are pieces here of an NHL defenseman.” Corey Pronman, The Athletic (from “2023 NHL Draft ranking: Connor Bedard leads Corey Pronman’s tiers of the top 142 prospects,” The Athletic – 05/30/2023)

Strengths

Skating

Puck control

Defensive and transitional awareness

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Offensive ability

Hockey sense

NHL Potential

Given his defensive strength, Wikman would make a valuable bottom-four defender at the NHL level. He is mostly a meant-and-potatoes kind of defenceman; aside from his skating, nothing stands out about his skill set. But what he does do, he does fairly well and should be a reliable defender for many years.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk- 2/5, Reward- 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 4/10, Defence- 7/10

Albert Wikman Statistics