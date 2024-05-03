Maple Leafs’ Bertuzzi Takes Subtle Post-Game Shot at Former Team

The Toronto Maple Leafs have come back against the Boston Bruins and forced a Game 7 in their first-round postseason matchup. The Bruins were leading the series 3-1 and all hope seemed to be lost when it was announced forward Auston Matthews was dealing with something major and he wasn’t able to play. Despite missing Game 5, the Maple Leafs won and forced a Game 6 and despite him also missing that game, the Maple Leafs dominated and are now headed back to Boston with all the momentum. After the game, Maple Leafs’ forward Tyler Bertuzzi had some comments that seemed to be a subtle shot at his former team.

Tyler Bertuzzi on the #bruins: "I think everybody's frustrated over there." — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 3, 2024

While his comments don’t call anyone out personally, they send a clear message that everyone watching can see. The Bruins are not playing good hockey at all and can’t find a way to beat the Maple Leafs right now, and they are playing badly due to their frustration. While they usually have their number and can dominate them, the Bruins haven’t been able to get anything going. With Bertuzzi pointing out after the game that he thinks everyone on the Bruins is frustrated, it gives a clear idea that the Maple Leafs are confident and they know they are just one game away from pulling off one of the most unexpected upsets of all time.

Tyler Bertuzzi of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates past Jake DeBrusk of the Boston Bruins during the second period of game six of the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Maple Leafs’ head coach Sheldon Keefe also had some comments after Game 6 which gave even more of an inside look at how desperate the Maple Leafs have been playing, and how they’ve been pushing themselves to their limits. “In my mind, we’ve just played two Game 7s,” said Keefe after his team pulled off a 2-1 win over the Bruins on Thursday (May 2) night. The two will face off in a massive do-or-die matchup on Saturday (May 4) where the Maple Leafs will look to do the impossible, and the Bruins will look to make it to the second round, which they failed to do last postseason.

Bertuzzi Helping Maple Leafs With Matthews Out

Bertuzzi has scored one goal and added two assists for three points through six games this postseason, and has been a huge help both defensively and on the physical side of the game for the Maple Leafs. Through 13 career playoff games, he has averaged a point-per-game and is a proven playoff performer, which is exactly what the Maple Leafs were hoping they got out of him when he was signed to a one-year contract before the season started.

The Maple Leafs are likely preparing for a scenario where they will be without Matthews for Game 7 and will have to rely on the rest of their team to help take down the Bruins in Boston. With Matthews dealing with an injury severe enough to keep him out of a do-or-die playoff game, Bertuzzi has stepped up in a big way as have many of the Maple Leafs’ forwards, and the team has a good chance of getting revenge on the Bruins this postseason.

The Bruins have a really strong team and were considered favourites heading into the playoffs, but their underwhelming play with a chance of sealing the series has been concerning. Last season, they were eliminated by the Florida Panthers in the first round who went on to make a run to the Stanley Cup Final, so they’re hoping this won’t be a repeat of last season where they got a good lead, and failed to bring it home. Hopefully, Bertuzzi can continue playing well and can help lead the Maple Leafs to the second round, as well as a deep run into the postseason as they look to win their first Stanley Cup since 1967.