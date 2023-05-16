Jayson Shaugabay – 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Jayson Shaugabay

2022-23 Team: Warroad High (USHS-MN)

Date of Birth: Apr. 5, 2005

Place of Birth: Warroad, MN

Height: 5-foot-9, Weight: 153 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: RW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2023 first-year eligible

Rankings

If teams are looking to add an elite playmaker outside of the first round, they should look no further than Jayson Shaugabay. A prospect that loves to have the puck on his stick, he is a facilitator that is always looking to find an open teammate to create a scoring chance. Whether it was at the high school level or in the United States Hockey League (USHL), he showed the scouting world just how dynamic a passer he was, dealing out 76 assists in the 61 games he played during the regular season and playoffs.

Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli (The Hockey Writers)

Shaugabay is at his most dangerous when he is playing along the wall. Whether he is carrying the puck up the ice in the transition game, or set up in the offensive zone, he likes to have a view of the whole ice surface so that he can make the most effective pass possible. He also likes to move up and down the boards in order to draw defenders out of position and free up teammates for scoring chances. While he does drive the middle on occasion, it is clear he is most comfortable playing along the perimeter, as it allows him time and space to identify where the holes in the defensive coverage are and exploit them.

An underrated part of Shaugabay’s game is his wrist shot. He is an extremely accurate shooter, but the problem is that he doesn’t use it enough. His reluctance to use his shot could actually hurt him next season in the NCAA as it makes him a one-dimensional player that is easy to game-plan against. If he wants to take the next step in his development and become a dangerous offensive threat at the NHL level, he will need to become more comfortable getting pucks on the net, as he will not be given the same time and space he is used to.

The 2022-23 season was a memorable one for Shaugabay on a number of levels. Not only did he lead all players in Minnesota High School Hockey in assists with 63, but he also received the Mr. Hockey award given to the most outstanding high school senior boys’ hockey player in Minnesota. Others to win the award include Casey Mittelstadt, Ryan McDonagh and Paul Martin. During the season, he also recorded his 300th career point with Warroad High, becoming just the sixth player in USHS-Minnesota history to surpass the 300-point mark for their career. He captained Warroad High to a 29-1-1 record, leading them all the way to the State Championship before falling in the Championship game. Lastly, he played 27 games for the Green Bay Gamblers in the USHL, including three playoff games before his season officially ended at the end of April.

BHS

Class A State SF



Warroad's lead is now 3-0, Jayson Shaugabay nets his 33rd of the season



Very early in P2 pic.twitter.com/FqKmNXM4OW — YHH (@YouthHockeyHub) March 10, 2023

Shaugabay has a lot of potential and will have some time to work on his overall game at the University of Minnesota-Duluth next season. While his skating has come a long way from the start of the season, it is still an area that he needs to work on, as well as his overall defensive game. He is an exciting prospect and one that, in the right developmental system, could become a draft-day steal.

Jayson Shaugabay – NHL Draft Projection

It is difficult to project where Shaugabay ends up in the draft because of his size. From a talent and potential perspective, he should be a second-rounder, but teams may pass on him because of his listed 5-foot-9 height. A good projection would be for him to go somewhere between the 55th and 70th overall pick.

Quotables

“Shaugabay is a elusive, offensive-driven forward who excels at creating plays for his teammates. He really showed off all the skills elite playmakers have in the NHL in this game. The shiftiness in his skating, his smooth working hands, and the ability to have success making plays on the rush at a high pace.” – Douglas Larson, FC Hockey

“The University of Minnesota-Duluth prospect has had no problem producing all throughout his career, and some scouts believe, despite his smaller frame, that he could be taken as high as the second round.” – Steven Ellis, Daily Faceoff

“Shaugabay can be trusted with the puck on his stick, showing off clean stickhandling and an ability to maintain his high-end speed even while carrying the puck, but his off-puck play is really what does it for me. Shaugabay is incredibly cognizant of his positioning and is able to bend and mold to systems as they break down.” – Gabriel Foley, Recruit Scouting

Strengths

Playmaking

Puck Control

Leadership

Play along the boards

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Skating

Size

Utilizing his shot more

NHL Potential

If Shaugabay can continue to improve his skating and round out his game, he could develop into a middle-six winger who plays on a team’s top power play. Yes, he is on the smaller side, but that hasn’t stopped players like Cole Caufield, Alex DeBrincat, Cam Atkinson or Kailer Yamamoto from having success at the NHL level. He is an intriguing prospect with an enticing tool kit that any team would be lucky to add to their prospect pool.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 1.5/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 7/10, Defense – 5/10

Achievements & Awards

2022-23 Mr. Hockey Award

Jayson Shaugabay Stats

Video