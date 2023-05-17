Beau Akey- 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Beau Akey

2022-23 Team: Barrie Colts (OHL)

Date of Birth: Feb. 11, 2005

Place of Birth: Waterloo, ON, CAN

Ht: 6-foot-0 Wt: 170 lbs

Shoots: R

Position: D

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2023 first-year eligible

Rankings

Beau Akey checks the boxes that NHL teams prioritize when looking for defensemen in the modern era. He’s a gifted skater with the skill set to become a key offensive catalyst and power-play contributor for an NHL blue line. His all-around game doesn’t come without question marks, but his ability to create offense from the back end and his ceiling as a dynamic two-way defenseman make him a valuable commodity heading into the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

The Barrie Colts defenseman made a significant jump in offensive production this past season. A modest five goals and 11 assists in 61 games in 2021-22 earned him a nod on the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) second all-rookie team. However, he skyrocketed in 2022-23 with 10 goals and 35 assists in 60 games. The impressive production carries especially significant weight in the OHL, one of the most heavily-scouted junior leagues that won’t produce as many draft surprises at the professional level.

Beau Akey, Barrie Colts (Josh Kim / The Hockey Writers)

Puck-moving defensemen like Akey have become a focal point in helping the offensive transition game, especially in the era of analytics when puck possession metrics have become so heavily scrutinized. The teams succeeding in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs have benefited from strong play on the back end to feed their offensive attack. NHL front offices also covet right-handed blueliners as potential stalwarts of a top defensive pair.

Darrell Woodley, the OHL Director Central Scouting, spoke about how Akey is one of the better defensemen to come from the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) because of his well-rounded game that can provide value to a team in all situations.

“If you want to play a game that’s open ice, flowing, he has a lot of skill. He definitely can play that way, but he’s not afraid to throw a body into things either,” Woodley said.

Get a load of this pass from Beau Akey 😎



2023 #NHLDraft prospect with a #BestofOHL feed to Declan McDonnell, who potted one of six on the night for the victorious @OHLBarrieColts.#BARvsHAM | @MilkUPOntario | #MilkUPxOHL pic.twitter.com/AL7aOkKcpN — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) April 2, 2023

Beau’s father David played in the OHL in an enforcer role for the London Knights and the Sudbury Wolves in the late 1980s, overlapping with Hall of Famer Brendan Shanahan in London for one season. Beau defines himself as more of a skill player than a gritter striving to be hard to play against. However, he has spoken about how his father’s hockey background has helped him grow as a player.

Beau Akey – NHL Draft Projection

Akey’s draft stock will benefit from increased emphasis on defensemen with speed and ability to help the offensive game by moving the puck up ice in transition. His habit of accepting simple outlet passes and his ability to select which spots to take risks for longer transition passes will catch the eye of NHL general managers hoping to build their teams with a strong foundation on the back end. Although most major outlets have Akey with a second-round grade, it’s not out of the question that he comes off the board as a late first-round selection.

Quotables

“I would describe myself as a 200-foot defenseman with a fast-paced skating game (and) high hockey IQ to help my teammates and my team score goals and create opportunities. My above-average skating ability allows me to play a fast-paced game and compete at the next level.” –Beau Akey

“He’s a gifted skater with great agility, east-west ability, strong edge work, flawless crossovers, and his backward skating may just be the best among OHL defenders available for the draft. His 4-way mobility is up there with all of them as well.” –Dominic Tiano (OHL Writers)

“He’s one of the best passers in my dataset and shows a remarkable amount of skill for a player that is rarely talked about as a first-round pick. He doesn’t activate as aggressively as some of his peers which may account for his production numbers to be slightly below some of his CHL counterparts, but he makes up for it with his four-way skating mobility and flashes of high-end skill.” -Austin Garret (Smaht Scouting)

Strengths

Skating, mobility from the blue line

Skills as a puck mover- transition passing to exit the defensive zone

Tendency to accept the simple play without forcing offensive risks

Not afraid to join the offensive rush as a scoring threat

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Defensive zone coverage

Spatial awareness on the ice in defensive transition

Raw hockey sense

NHL Potential

Risk-Reward

Risk –3/5 , Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 8/10, Defense – 5/10

Awards and Achievements

OHL Second All-Rookie Team 2021-22

