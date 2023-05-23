Jaden Lipinski – 2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Jaden Lipinski

2022-23 Team: Vancouver Giants – WHL

Date of Birth: Dec 02, 2004

Place of Birth: Scottsdale, Arizona, United States

Height: 6-foot-3, Weight: 198 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Forward

NHL Draft Eligibility: First-year eligible

Rankings

Throughout his hockey career, Jaden Lipinski has played the role of underdog. As a resident of Arizona, he grew up in a non-traditional market that is still developing its hockey culture, and he went undrafted in his Western Hockey League (WHL) Draft year. Despite this, he kept playing hockey and developed his game until he caught the attention of the Vancouver Giants, who added him to their roster.

In his first season with the Giants, Lipinski played well but still clearly had room to grow into his game and his 6-foot-3, nearly 200-pound frame. However, the 2022-23 season was his coming out party, where he posted 19 goals and 51 points in 66 games played.

With a large body and a developing offensive toolkit, Jaden Lipinski has the toolkit of a top prospect at the 2023 NHL Draft. (The Hockey Writers)

However, Lipinski’s contributions on the ice were more than just points. He plays a solid game at both ends of the ice, and he is able to play on both the powerplay and the penalty kill. This means he could develop into a versatile player for the team that selects him, and while he may not have the highest ceiling, there’s value in a big-bodied bottom-six forward who can play a responsible two-way game.

Jaden Lipinski – NHL Draft Projection

Based purely on his skillset and potential, I would expect Lipinski to hear his name called at the 2023 NHL Draft somewhere in the late-third round to the early fourth round, roughly between picks 85-95.

However, it should also come as no surprise if Lipinkski is taken sooner than expected. He has the size and toolkit that general managers love, and he strikes me as a player that has a fixable flaw (his skating is good enough but would need to improve) that a team may look at without a lot of concern.

So, he could be a player that is expected to go in the late third but he might rise as high as the late-second round should a team fall in love with his intangibles and believe that they know how to get the most out of him.

Quotables

Lipinski is playing some of, if not the best hockey of his WHL career recently, and even coach Michael Dyck agrees saying, “his confidence continues to build.” He is an easy player to root for, as it is clear he never takes a shift off and is willing to do what it takes to win. From his work on special teams to even-strength play, he has the potential to one day be an everyday NHLer. Adam Kierszenblat – area51sportsnet.com

“He’s a hound dog on a bone with the puck. His ability to protect the puck along the wall is excellent…His ability to get the puck back along the wall is excellent as well.” Barclay Parneta – Vancouver Giants General Manager

Strengths

NHL caliber frame

Great hands with a strong scoring touch

Has two-way potential

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

His skating needs to improve if he will take that next step into professional hockey.

NHL Potential

When you look at Lipinski, you see a lot of tools that most NHL players possess. Now, one good season in the WHL doesn’t make you a nightly starter, but it shows that he has the potential to grow and develop his game. This means he will likely need a lot of time in the minor leagues before he will be ready for the big show, but in four or five years he could find his way to the ice in a bottom-six role killing penalties and playing a physical game.

Now, there is a chance that he could be the steal of the draft if a team is able to develop his skating even further. He is a player that could excel if his skating matched the rest of his toolkit, so he very well could start in a small role but eventually develop into a middle-six player who takes on ice time on both the powerplay and the penalty kill.

Risk-Reward

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 3.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense – 6/10, Defense – 6/10

