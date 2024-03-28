Where Would Coyotes’ Dylan Guenther Be Drafted 3 Years Later?

The NHL Draft has to be one of the most fascinating aspects of the sport. The players’ lives are changed forever, and the teams spend countless hours drafting a player at such a young age. Statistically, most players don’t pan out; only a few come out on top. When the Arizona Coyotes hired general manager Bill Armstrong, it was clear that he had lots of figuring out to do, especially with the roster at hand. After numerous trades, the Coyotes acquired the ninth overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft, ultimately drafting winger Dylan Guenther.

Guenther, who was recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners almost three months ago, has since lit up the NHL. His dynamic speed and shot have allowed him to easily fit in with head coach André Tourigny’s system. Now that he will likely remain in the NHL for the rest of his young career, where would he go if the 2021 Draft class was redrafted?

Dylan Guenther’s Career So Far

Like many players, Guenther’s career has had several ups and downs. After the sharp-shooter was drafted in 2021, he spent the following season with the Edmonton Oil Kings in the Western Hockey League (WHL). He impressed, notching 45 goals and 91 points in 59 games. He also tallied an additional 21 points in 16 playoff games, helping the Oil Kings win the Ed Chynoweth Cup. After the 2021-22 season concluded, he cracked the Coyotes roster, and there was plenty of buzz around him.

Dylan Guenther, Edmonton Oil Kings (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Getty Images)

He was given a shot to prove his ability at the NHL level. It was also a good test for Armstrong and the rest of the coaching staff to see where his game was at. After recording six goals and 15 points in 33 games, he was sent back down to the WHL, where his rights were traded to the Seattle Thunderbirds. It was a smart move, as he’d been struggling, and the Coyotes were in no way going to contend for a playoff spot. With the Thunderbirds, he put up 13 goals and 29 points in 20 games and 28 points in 16 playoff games. The Thunderbirds also won the Ed Chynoweth Cup, so Guenther won the championship in back-to-back years.

It’s also fair to point out Guenther played for Team Canada at the World Junior Championship in 2023, scoring the golden goal and securing gold for Canada. Now, the expectations were much higher for the 2023-24 season, and while he didn’t crack the roster, he was given an ample opportunity with the Roadrunners. Down the I-10, he was nearly a point per game and was recalled in January. Since then, he’s been lights out with 12 goals and 23 points in 35 games. He’s showing everyone what he’s truly capable of, and his hard work is paying off.

Does Guenther Move Up?

Now, it begs the question: Where would Guenther fall if the 2021 Draft class was redrafted? The Buffalo Sabres had the first overall selection, taking defenseman Owen Power, who’s done well. The former Michigan Wolverine has 28 points in 67 games this season. Matty Beniers, Mason McTavish, and Luke Hughes followed. Beniers won the Calder Trophy last season, and McTavish and Hughes are both having great seasons. Hughes is a potential candidate for the Calder Trophy this season, as he has 40 points in 73 games. For McTavish, he’s notched 40 points in 60 games but has dealt with minor injuries here and there. Kent Johnson, Simon Edvinsson, William Eklund, and Brandt Clarke followed suit in that order.

Which then left the Coyotes with Guenther at ninth overall. It’s hard to tell, with some of the players not quite making the jump to the NHL, like Clarke, who has only played in 25 NHL games. Johnson has also been up and down during his time with the Blue Jackets, bouncing around the NHL and AHL. For Edvinsson, he’s just played 15 NHL games, but the 6-foot-6 defenseman has a bright future ahead. And Eklund, who has seen lots of success in the NHL, just not a ton of experience, having 77 NHL games under his belt and 38 points.

Dylan Guenther, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Right now, it is hard to tell where Guenther would go if the 2021 Draft class were redrafted, but it’s a safe guess to say he’d move up two spots. Three years later, he has all the tools to go even higher, but now, seven seems to be a good slot for him to fall in. Given the experience he has and the late-season success this season, moving up to seven seems fair. Few prospects can say they’ve won back-to-back Ed Chynoweth Cups and won gold at the World Junior Championship with Team Canada. Nonetheless, the Coyotes are in good hands with Guenther, and the future is bright.

20-Year-Old Winger Has Bright Future With Coyotes

Guenther has an extremely bright future with the Coyotes, regardless of where the youngster would be drafted. While the team is still trying to figure out its identity on the ice with players, it’s safe to say the 20-year-old will have to be a big part of it moving forward. His shot is arguably the best on the team, and there’s no denying the presence he brings on the power play, in which he’s flourished. Only time will tell, but so far, he is making a long-lasting impression on the coaches and Armstrong that he was the right pick at ninth overall in 2021.