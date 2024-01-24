Coyotes’ Hayton & Durzi Merit Long-Term Contracts

When former Arizona Coyotes general manager John Chayka abruptly resigned from the organization mere days before the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs, questions loomed. There was plenty of glitz and glamor in making the playoffs, but being throttled by the Colorado Avalanche allowed the team to look in the mirror. By doing so, they hired their next GM, Bill Armstrong, the long-time St. Louis Blue, who was filled with excitement.

Fans have praised Armstrong for building the team properly and drafting players such as Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther, and Dmitri Simashev. While scouting and drafting is one part of the puzzle, making acquisitions for the team’s betterment is another. It’s just one of many nuances of building a long-term contender. An aspect that often gets overlooked is re-signing players, locking up players who are thought to be core pieces of the organization, and bringing a championship to Arizona.

Related: Coyotes’ Hayton Not Done Developing

This upcoming offseason, two pivotal players, Barrett Hayton and Sean Durzi, enter restricted free agency (RFA). Hayton has been absent, and it’s clear even when the points aren’t consistent, he’s a driving factor for players like Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz. The same can be said for Durzi, who the Coyotes acquired in the offseason via trade. He has contributed more and more, surpassing initial expectations set for the 24-year-old.

Luckily, Armstrong has experience with RFAs and is not a pawn when it comes to this side of the business.

Bill Armstrong Has Experience With RFAs

Dealing with RFAs can be tricky and is rarely straightforward. Luckily, Armstrong already has the experience, which could make the process with Durzi and Hayton easier. Last offseason, Matias Macclli and Jack McBain were RFAs, and questions on what the contracts would look like floated. Nobody truly knows until it’s announced officially, but it’s safe to say that he nailed it for both of them.

With Jack McBain, the center was acquired by the Coyotes from the Minnesota Wild in March 2022. His role and playstyle were to be determined, and nobody had a clear idea of what type of player he’d be. Armstrong did, however. This season alone, the 24-year-old has six goals and 14 points in 30 games and has been among the few players to excel at driving the net. It’s something the team has struggled with this season. McBain then signed a two-year, $1.5 million average annual value (AAV) contract. This is well worth every penny for what he brings to the table.

Jack McBain, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)



The same can be said for Maccelli, one of the best playmakers on the Coyotes this season. In 45 games, the Finnish star has seven goals and 31 points. It was clear that he was a special player in his rookie season, and he’s continuing that success into this season. The offseason saw Armstrong lock up Maccelli in Arizona for the next three seasons at an AAV of $3.45 million. For the way the 23-year-old is producing, it’s an unbelievable contract.

Latest News & Highlights

Armstrong also was able to sign Connor Ingram and keep the quickly rising goaltender in the desert.

Hayton Is Developing, What Contract Should Be Expected?

Hayton seems to be underappreciated for the work he’s done in Arizona. Last season when he was put in between teammates Keller and Schmaltz, they were one of the best lines in hockey. Those 43 points were expected to be a stepping stone for greater things in 2023-24, but that has yet to be the case. He registered just four points in the 16 healthy games he played this season. He was snakebitten for what seemed like forever, and while he was getting chances, he couldn’t capitalize.

Right as he started to heat up, he went down with an upper-body injury and ended up needing surgery on his hand. The original setback was in the middle of December, which would’ve provided the Coyotes with a much-needed boost heading into 2024. That was until it was reported he suffered a setback, pushing his return date to after the All-Star Break.

Barrett Hayton, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

“As far as Barrett Hayton goes, it hasn’t responded as well as they thought,” Morgan said. “I’m hearing February 1 as a return date for Barrett Hayton. That’s a long time, that’s like a month and a half away. Originally the timeline was 4-6 weeks, but he is going to need a lot more time. We’ve seen him with the cast on his hand. I think it’s the thumb, there was surgery, so that’s not good. Barrett Hayton is going to be out for a while.”

The chemistry alone with Keller and Schmaltz should grant Hayton a new contract. Whether long-term or short-term, he deserves to be back with the Coyotes, especially where center depth is scarce nowadays. With that, a contract similar to that of Maccelli’s would likely be accurate. Maybe not so much on the AAV as he has yet to prove himself as Maccelli has, but regardless, Hayton back on this team for another three to four years will do wonders.

Durzi Is Growing With Coyotes and Is Seeing Success

Durzi’s case is much different from that of Hayton. He is not a draft product of Armstrong or Arizona, for that matter; he was acquired from the Los Angeles Kings for a 2024 second-round pick. It was an exciting move when it occurred, but now, he’s surpassed all expectations for him. This season, the 25-year-old has seven goals and 27 points in 39 games. Those numbers are near the top of the league for defensemen, and he’s knocked this season out of the park.

When he was traded, there were questions about what his defensive game would look like, as this was an area of struggle with the Kings. While he hasn’t been perfect, those issues have been ignored with his offensive output. Not to mention, his presence on the power play has made it one of the better power plays in the league, which could be credited for the Coyotes’ success this season.

Sean Durzi, Arizona Coyotes (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Since Durzi hasn’t missed nearly as much time as Hayton has, he likely will be asking for a lot more money, but depending on the ask, he is extremely valuable. I’d expect a contract in the $4 to $5 million range as a fair guess of how much he’ll be asking for and some security in the three to five-year range. Whether that happens or not, he will likely be back with the Coyotes next season unless an unforeseen event occurs from now to the summer.

Coyotes Have Two Vital Pieces to Take Care of This Offseason

It’s no secret the Coyotes are on the verge of contending for a playoff spot. They’re doing it this season, and it’d be a good bet to assume that would continue into the following seasons. Therefore, Armstrong and company must find a way to lock up Hayton and Durzi to long-term contracts. Both offer integral skill sets to the team that could be the driving factor when all is said and done. Of course, we want to stay within our reach, as the season’s midway point is still fresh, but right now, these two should be at the top of the priority list this offseason. Armstrong works in mysterious ways, but expect him to continue to hammer the nail on free agents during the summer.