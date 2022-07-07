Arizona Coyotes Draft Logan Cooley 3rd Overall

With the 3rd pick of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Arizona Coyotes have selected Logan Cooley from the USNTDP Juniors of the United States Hockey League (USHL)

About Logan Cooley

Arguably one of the most complete packages when it comes to centers in the 2022 Draft, Logan Cooley has all the skills to succeed in the NHL one day. From his superb two-way game to his high hockey IQ, he’s going to be a dominant pivot in the league for a very long time. Think Patrice Bergeron or Ryan O’Reilly level. Yes, his future is that bright.

Related: 2022 NHL Draft: Live Tracker

Splitting his time between the US National U18 Team and the USNTDP Juniors, Cooley accumulated 40 goals and 111 points in 75 games and dominated the IIHF U18 World Championship where he put up three goals and 10 points in only six games. He wasn’t able to walk away with a gold medal, but was named the tournament’s best forward, a top-three player on Team USA and, of course, was voted to be part of the All-Star team along with teammate Lane Hutson.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“Cooley will succeed in the NHL due to his complete game and Selke Trophy-like qualities. He doesn’t only thrive in the offensive zone, he can make elite plays in the defensive zone too. Combined with his faceoff ability, diligence to a 200-foot game, smart stick and high hockey IQ, he is someone every aspiring Stanley Cup winner wants on their team and every coach wants on the ice in key situations.

“Cooley’s hands, playmaking and explosive skating make him a perpetual threat as he can skate the puck into the attacking zone or pass it to an onrushing winger for a scoring chance. He also has a wicked wrist shot which he uses often on the power play and of course on the rush when he blows past the opposition with his speed.

“There are not many weaknesses to Cooley’s game as he is as well-rounded as they come. The only thing that may hold him back is his size, but even that shouldn’t matter too much when he makes it to the NHL. He’s just too smart and shifty to have that be the thing that holds him back. Throw in his work ethic and never-quit mentality, and his lack of size should be rendered almost moot when it comes to being a weakness.

“Committed to the University of Minnesota where he will join fellow USNTDP teammates Cruz Lucius, Ryan Chesley and Jimmy Snuggerud as freshmen in 2022-23, we will soon find out if his elite toolkit translates to the next level against older and stronger players in the NCAA.”

Full player profile can be found here

How This Affects the Coyotes Plans

The Arizona Coyotes need a franchise center, and Cooley gives them just that. He’s dynamic, great defensively and everything you want in a pivot. With Dylan Guenther already in the system, Coyotes fans will be happy to see these two play together on the top line for the next decade. He’s one of the best centers in this draft and he gets surprisingly selected ahead of Shane Wright.