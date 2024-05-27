Draisaitl Gives Jersey to Barkley as Oilers’ NBA Love Affair Continues

First it was the “Shaq Hyman” saga. Now the spinoff has arrived in this spring’s blockbuster NHL/NBA multiverse crossover between the Edmonton Oilers and the broadcasters of TNT. We’ll call it the “Chuck and Leon” chapter.

During TNT’s pre-game coverage of the NBA Western Conference Final between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday (May 26), analyst Charles Barkley (aka “Chuck”) received a gift: an Oilers No. 29 jersey signed by the player who has made that number famous in Edmonton, centre Leon Draisaitl.

“Oh my goodness,” said the basketball Hall-of-Famer, a huge hockey fan who was clearly excited to receive the jersey. “Thank you, Leon.”

Hyman and O’Neal Got Things Started

Barkley requested a jersey from one of his favourite Oilers, Draisaitl or Connor McDavid, after his colleague, Shaquille O’Neal (aka “Shaq”), received an autographed jersey and stick as a gift from Oilers winger Zach Hyman, during TNT’s NBA coverage on May 8.

Hyman, who scored a career-high 54 goals this season and currently leads the league with 12 goals in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, earned the nickname “Shaq Hyman” for his ability to score in the paint. O’Neal, one of the most dominant centres in basketball history, likewise did all his scoring in the paint over the course of 19 seasons in the NBA, including eight with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The connection between Hyman and O’Neal became famous when the latter appeared on TNT’s NHL broadcasts on April 27 and May 3, going viral with his own rendition of the “Shaq Hyman” persona.

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

“Never thought in my life people would be calling him ‘Shaq Hyman,’” said Hyman, a huge fan of the NBA legend. “Pretty cool to share that nickname with him.”

O’Neal Reciprocates Hyman’s Gift

About a week after receiving the stick and jersey from Hyman, O’Neal sent the Oilers forward a signed No. 34 Los Angeles Lakers jersey. O’Neal spent eight seasons in Los Angeles, winning three NBA championships, and has been immortalized with a statue outside of the Lakers’ home, Crypto.com Arena.

Hyman was visibly thrilled to receive the gift. So much, in fact, that he wore the jersey to Edmonton’s second round game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on May 16, bringing back memories of when Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant wore an Oilers No. 99 jersey to an NBA playoff game in 2002.

Barkley Picks Oilers to Win Stanley Cup

Barkley has picked the Oilers to capture their sixth championship in franchise history this spring. Edmonton defeated the Los Angeles Kings in Round 1 of the playoffs before knocking off the Canucks, and is now tied 1-1 with the Dallas Stars in the NHL Western Conference Final. Game 3 is tonight (May 27) at Rogers Place.

The Oilers and Chuck may have just missed each other in Dallas, but Leon Draisaitl left a special gift behind 🎁 pic.twitter.com/eawmEGdZNO — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) May 27, 2024

“Hey Leon,” Barkley said during Sunday’s NBA on TNT broadcast, “I don’t know if you saw my bracket, but I got y’all winning the Stanley Cup. Go check out my bracket (from) before the playoffs started, I got the Oilers winning the Stanley Cup.”

Barkley has become notorious for getting his NBA predictions wrong (it’s a running gag that Barkley’s “guarantee” is the kiss of death), but his faith in the Oilers hasn’t torpedoed Edmonton’s quest for the Cup yet.

With TNT’s NBA playoff coverage concluding at the end of the Western Conference Final, Barkley will have more time to watch NHL postseason games. He could even attend the Stanley Cup Final, something he’s done in the past.

Could there be even more to come from the Oilers and the NBA on TNT? Maybe a mash-up of McDavid, the fastest skater in the NHL, and “The Jet”, NBA on TNT analyst Kenny Smith? Or a collaboration between the men who try to up everyone on the course, NBA on TNT host Ernie Johnson and Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch? Stay tuned.