Maple Leafs Could Target Doan & Durzi in Marner Trade With Utah

The Arizona Coyotes will no longer be a team heading into the 2024-25 season as they fall under new ownership and move to Utah. While this new Utah team has no name yet, it is expected they will be running their franchise a little differently in hopes of contending as soon as possible, rather than continuing a rebuild. With that being said, it should be an exciting offseason this summer as Utah has plenty of money to spend on players, and have the assets to make some big moves if they choose to try and contend right away. One player who they could pursue if they wanted to go all-in during their first season is Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward Mitch Marner.

The Maple Leafs were eliminated by the Boston Bruins in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season, and will be looking to make some changes in hopes of a different outcome next season. While Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and John Tavares likely aren’t going anywhere, Marner is left as the odd man out and could find himself being moved by the Maple Leafs if they look to shake up their roster. He is a superstar who would be loved by any team that trades for him, but bringing him in would be a struggle due to the no-movement clause (NMC) in his contract, as well as the uncertainty of his future as his current deal expires after the 2024-25 season.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Utah will be aiming to keep fans coming back and bring in new ones as they continue this transition, and bringing in a guy like Marner could be the answer and could help elevate them into a playoff team. While one player doesn’t make a team, Marner is a difference-maker who is dominant at both ends of the ice. If he is open to a trade to Utah and they are willing to move some assets to bring him in, they should try and make something happen sooner rather than later.

Maple Leafs Could Target Doan, Durzi in Return

While a trade package for Marner could be massive if he didn’t have an NMC, the Maple Leafs could still bring back solid assets in a trade with Utah. Realistically, a trade between the two looks like Utah acquiring Marner in exchange for Josh Doan, Sean Durzi, and a 2025 first-round draft pick. It may not seem like as much as the team should be getting in return for a player of his caliber, but he has the right to choose if and where he gets traded, thus giving Utah some leverage. Even with some leverage, this seems like a fair trade package for both sides.

Related: Maple Leafs Could Target Golden Knights’ Theodore, Thompson in Marner Deal

Doan is 22 years old and is the son of former NHLer Shane Doan. He played in just 11 NHL games last season but scored five goals and added four assists for nine points, proving he was ready to make the jump to the NHL full-time next season. Durzi is 25 years old and would add depth to the Maple Leafs’ weak defensive lineup. He scored nine goals and added 32 assists for 41 points through 76 games last season, all while being one of the Coyotes’ most consistent defenders. He is a restricted free agent with arbitration rights, so he would have to negotiate a new deal with the Maple Leafs, but that shouldn’t be an issue.

The Maple Leafs will look very different next season, whether or not they choose to trade Marner. They have some tough decisions to make between the pipes, as well as on their blue line before they can consider moving out an elite option like Marner. However, I fully expect him to be traded this offseason, and Utah seems like a strong fit. Hopefully, the Maple Leafs can get a strong return similar to the one I mentioned above and can find themselves having done enough by the time the playoffs come around next season.