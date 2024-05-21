Stars’ Miro Heiskanen on Pace to Have Record-Breaking Playoffs

Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen is having a tremendous offensive run in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and he could be better in this Western Conference Final run, depending on who they play between the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers.

Heiskanen leads the team in playoff points with 13 in 13 games and can not only break multiple franchise records this season but also make a difference in the record books in several offensive categories. Let’s take a look at what those categories are.

Most Goals by a Stars Defenseman

Heiskanen may be one of the best offensive defensemen in the NHL, not only because of his excellent playmaking ability but because he always knows where to be for the best scoring opportunity and is a great skater in the offensive zone. Right now, he has five goals in the playoffs and is one goal away from tying the Stars’ franchise record for most goals by a defenseman in a playoff year (six), a record that he set back in 2020, the year the Stars made it to the Stanley Cup Final.

Right now, he is two goals away from breaking the record and could go down as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, Stars defensemen in franchise history. He has three goals in his last five playoff games, including a two-goal game on May 9 during Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinal. He’s also been a great shooter from the blue line, scoring an incredible goal on May 13 in Game 4 against the Colorado Avalanche.

If the Stars advance further into the playoffs and he continues his excellent goal pace, he could be among the top 10 defensemen in the NHL for most goals in a playoff year. He currently sits within the top 50 in that category and is averaging about 0.38 goals per game in the playoffs.

Looking to Beat His 2020 Assists Record

Heiskanen’s second most helpful tool in the playoffs is his playmaking ability, placing 34th after the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs for most assists by a skater in a playoff year and fourth most assists by a defenseman in a playoff year with 20. He has eight assists in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs and averages 0.62 assists per game, the fifth-highest assist average by a defenseman with 10 or more games played in the playoffs.

As for Stars franchise records, Heiskanen’s performance in 2020 was also the most assists by a Stars skater in a playoff year. With more room to grow his point production in 2024, he can snap that record with players like Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston heating up in goal-scoring while he is on the ice.

Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Something else to note is that Heiskanen reached his peak point production within the last two seasons and is slowly improving his game as a playmaker on the blue line. During the regular season, he finished with 42 assists; during the 2022-23 regular season, he reached a career-high in assists (62).

A Possible All-Time Stars Defenseman in Points

It is shocking how well Heiskanen is doing in the points department and how he doesn’t get enough recognition. However, he is in the same conference as Cale Makar, who is far better offensively. After the 2020 Stanley Cup Final, Heiskanen finished with 24 points, which was the most by a defenseman in the postseason since Brian Leetch scored 34 with the New York Rangers in 1994.

Last season, he scored 73 points, the third most by a Stars defenseman, passing Sergei Zubov’s 2005-06 total of 71 points. In the playoffs, Heiskanen’s 24 points in 2020 are the most scored by a Stars defenseman in a playoff year, and if he has a productive playoff run to the very end in the Stanley Cup Final, he could surpass his career high.

To become the Stars player with the most points in a playoff year in franchise history, he would have to surpass forward Steve Paynes’ record of 29 points through 19 games with the Minnesota North Stars. Heiskanen’s high of 26 points currently sets him at fourth all-time on the Stars in most points by a player in a playoff year.

Closing Thoughts on Heiskanen’s Performance

We talk about Robertson, Johnston, and Hintz being the leading players to look out for in the playoffs, but if there is anyone the Stars need more than ever to get a shot at the Stanley Cup, it’s Heiskanen. Once again, it’s a matter of how well the team does collectively and how healthy Hesikanen can be, as he suffered an injury in January, which should be of little concern. Still, in the playoffs, anything can happen.

If anything, it’s excellent that Heiskanen can stay under the radar, as it will make him less of a target for injury and more of a subtle threat to other teams who will focus on the Stars’ three offensively dominant forward lines. This playoff run should be an opportunity to prove to everyone that this team is not to be taken lightly.