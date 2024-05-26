Oilers & Stars 2024 Western Conference Final Pregame Notes — Game 2

The Edmonton Oilers are looking to take a 2-0 series lead against the Dallas Stars in the 2024 Western Conference Final. The Stars are on their home ice at American Airlines Center. Let’s take a look at some fun facts before the game starts.

Historically, the Stars have a 10-21 in Game 2 after they drop the first game of a seven-game series. As for the Oilers, they hold a 22-3 record in the postseason when they win the first game of a series. Interestingly, when Dallas has a home-ice advantage in the series, they have a 9-5 record. When Edmonton is the road team, they are 8-3.

Jake Oettinger is in search of his 22nd career playoff win for the Stars, eyeing sole possession of second place in the team’s history that dates all the way back to the Minnesota North Stars. Ed Belfour has a significant lead with 44.

If Zach Hyman scores, it would be his second time having a four-game goal streak in the playoffs. Only Jari Kurri, Craig Simpson, and Esa Tikkanen have ever had multiple four-game goal-scoring streaks.

Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard of the Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal during the second period against the Vancouver Canucks in Game Six of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)

Looking at the full picture, the 2024 Conference Finals are the first time ever that every single team has a championship drought of at least 20 seasons. The Stars have the most recent championship in 1999, while the Florida Panthers have never won a Stanley Cup since their inception in 1993-94.

Since 2022, the Stars have opened a series with losses seven times in a row. If they can pull off the comeback and beat the Oilers, they’d be the ninth team ever to make the Stanley Cup Final despite losing the opening game of at least three series. The only teams to win the Stanley Cup in this scenario have been the 2018 Washington Capitals, the 2011 Boston Bruins, and the 1991 Pittsburgh Penguins.

If the Oilers are victorious, it would be the sixth time in franchise history that they have taken a 2-0 series lead before the Stanley Cup Final. Of the five times they have done so, they went on to win the Stanley Cup three times.

Finally, for the second playoff in a row, 13 of the 14 series through the Conference Final have had an overtime game. Only the 2013, 2014, 2021, and 2023 postseasons have ever had 14 or more series with overtime contests.

Stats and facts courtesy of NHL PR