McDavid Vouches For Nurse Amidst Roster Changes for Oilers

Connor McDavid wasn’t having it as members of the media started asking questions about the recent play of Darnell Nurse. Suggesting doubt about Nurse’s ability and effectiveness in the playoffs, when a reporter tossed out a question to either McDavid or goaltender Stuart Skinner about Nurse’s play in the postseason, the Edmonton Oilers captain immediately jumped in and told his netminder, “I’ll take it.”

McDavid then went on to defend his buddy and teammate and vouched for Nurse saying he was a “big part of our room and I would expect him to have a great one tonight.”

For McDavid, defending Nurse isn’t just about defending a teammate. This is one of McDavid’s best friends. They’ve been through the ups and downs of the Oilers’ recent seasons together and were roommates for some time. At the worst of times, McDavid won’t want to see any one of his over 30 teammates being target — even if some of the criticism is warranted. But, if you’re going to go after Nurse, it’s fair to you to understand that McDavid will come out swinging.

McDavid’s response was relatively mild. He seemed forthright and his demeanor was likely meant to put an end to any further questioning about his friend’s play, but the hope is that McDavid’s real frustration manifests itself on the ice in Game 4. The Oilers need a win and the one thing McDavid can do to stop questions about a lack of production for Nurse, himself, or anyone on the roster is to get a win.

Nurse Was Not in the Mood

Likely focused or having caught wind of all the talk about his play of late, Nurse wasn’t in the mood for questions this morning. His answers weren’t rude, but they were short, quick, and he cut the media scrum early when he said, “Thanks guy, have a nice day.” and walked away.

Darnell Nurse, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Ryan Rishaug of TSN posted:

“Nurse has been heavily under fire the past few days.. Some of it fair, some of it a little much, but it’s part of being heavily counted on and highly paid. This response is out of character for him, he’s usually well spoken and willing with the media. Interesting on a game day.”

The Oilers and Nurse are feeling the pressure that’s coming from all sides, despite only being down 2-1 in the series. They know this is a must-win game to avoid going down 3-1 and heading back to Dallas. Perhaps more troubling than where the series is at is how the Oilers have been losing games. Edmonton is giving leads away and they need to stop the bleeding tonight.

There’s pressure on Wednesday and it’s clear the Oilers are feeling it. Lineup changes are happening and the big guns know they need to show up and put on a strong performance. Speculation is that Philip Broberg could see his first playoff action and Vincent Desharnais might be coming out of the lineup. The goaltending will stay the same, but changes at the forwards might be happening too as Warren Foegele and Sam Carrick both stayed on the ice late for practice on Wednesday.