Rangers’ Season Ends in Disappointment: Who’s to Blame?

The New York Rangers’ season concluded last night with a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to the Florida Panthers. Despite clinching the Presidents’ Trophy, they fell six games short of their ultimate goal. In the coming weeks, the blame will likely be directed at key players such as Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Adam Fox, and Peter Laviolette, all of whom deserve it. However, four players should be exempt from this blame: Vincent Trocheck, Alexis Lafreniere, Igor Shesterkin, and Barclay Goodrow. They delivered outstanding performances throughout the playoffs and should hold their heads high, questioning why their teammates failed to rise to the occasion. Ultimately, the most significant share of the blame should be placed on Rangers’ captain Jacob Trouba and general manager Chris Drury.

Artemi Panarin

Panarin struggled in the playoffs, particularly against the Panthers, but he still managed to record 15 points in 16 games, including five in six games during the Eastern Conference Final. Compared to last year, Panarin found his groove again. While he needs to improve his backchecking and overcome his hesitancy towards physicality, he has the potential to be a key contributor to a Cup-winning team. He has shown glimpses of playoff-caliber play, and next year, he should aim to approach every game with a playoff mindset, focusing less on the regular season and more on honing his postseason performance.

Mika Zibanejad

Zibanejad went goalless in the last 11 games of the playoffs, finishing with 16 points in 16 games. However, he only managed two points in the Eastern Conference Final, notably missing a critical shot in Game 6 that could have altered the series’ outcome. His struggles have been evident in the past two playoffs and throughout this regular season. With six years remaining on his current contract, the Rangers might face difficulties if his production doesn’t improve, making it a potentially burdensome deal.

A trade similar to the one that brought Zibanejad to the Rangers, where they exchanged Derick Brassard, could be a solution. Exploring options like Pierre-Luc Dubois might be worthwhile for the Rangers. Dubois could play right wing, allowing Trocheck and Filip Chytil to be the Rangers’ top two centers. As a part of that, they could consider acquiring Arthur Kaliyev, a shoot-first winger, or Jordan Spence, a right-shot defenseman who would fit well into the lineup.

Chris Kreider

Kreider recorded 12 points in 16 playoff games, with three against the Panthers. Known for consistently stepping up in the playoffs, he is one of the Rangers’ best postseason performers of all time. Despite his struggles in the Eastern Conference Final, he is destined to be a career Ranger and will likely see his number raised to the rafters in recognition of his contributions to the team. While he deserves some of the blame for the team’s shortcomings, he is not going anywhere.

Adam Fox

After tallying 31 points in his first 30 playoff games, Fox managed just eight in 16 games this year. This decline in performance can be attributed to a knee injury that significantly limited his mobility. The injury, exacerbated by hits from Sebastian Aho and Nick Jensen, clearly affected his play. It’s hard to place full blame on Fox given these circumstances. As one of the best defensemen in the league, he remains a crucial part of the Rangers’ future and will continue to play a key role in their quest for a Cup.

Peter Laviolette

In his first year as the Rangers’ head coach, Laviolette led the team to win the Presidents’ Trophy and then mirrored Gerard Gallant’s first-year performance by winning 10 playoff games before losing 2-1 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final. A significant critique of Laviolette’s coaching was his reluctance to alter the power play unit, which went 1-for-15 in the Eastern Conference Final. Despite their struggles, he did not experiment with Alexis Lafreniere, who was their best forward in the series and could have potentially made a difference. This decision remains one of the biggest question marks of Laviolette’s coaching strategy this season.

Playoff Performers: Trocheck, Goodrow, Lafreniere and Shesterkin Shine Amidst Disappointment

Trocheck and Goodrow both proved their worth in the playoffs, contributing 20 and eight points respectively. Trocheck had the best season of his career and has emerged as the Rangers’ top center, making his contract a steal. Goodrow, despite a challenging regular season, elevated his performance in the playoffs and deserves commendation for his efforts.

Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Shesterkin played his heart out and deserved much more from his team, which ultimately let him down. He should remember his stellar performance and not get down on himself. He remains a cornerstone for the Rangers, and his efforts in the playoffs should be a source of pride and motivation for the future.

Lafreniere proved that he was deserving of his draft selection and deserves a spot on the first power play unit next season. As for leadership, one of Trocheck, Goodrow, or Lafreniere should wear the “C” on their chest, with Trocheck being the most deserving, followed by Goodrow and Lafreniere.

Jacob Trouba

Trouba’s performance has been a significant detriment to the Rangers. He single-handedly cost the team their season, and this isn’t the first time. Two years ago, in the Eastern Conference Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Rangers were up 2-0 in the series and 2-0 in Game 3 when Trouba took three penalties, ultimately costing the Rangers that game and the series. This year, he was equally horrendous, likely costing the Rangers a chance at the Stanley Cup. In Game 6 against the Panthers, he attempted to hit a player who did not have the puck on the Panthers’ first goal, and to make matters worse, he didn’t even connect on the hit.

Jacob Trouba, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Trouba should be sat down and informed that he has played his last game for the Rangers. If he is unwilling to waive his no-trade clause or if no trading partner can be found, he should be bought out. He is a detriment to the team and should no longer be captain, part of the team, or even in the league. His repeated costly mistakes have severely impacted the Rangers’ chances in critical moments. The contract former Rangers’ general manager Jeff Gorton signed with Trouba, one of the most atrocious in NHL history, will be questioned for years to come.

Chris Drury

Drury made impressive moves at the 2022 Trade Deadline, acquiring Frank Vatrano, Andrew Copp, Tyler Motte, and Justin Braun, which helped the Rangers immensely. In 2023, he swung for the fences by bringing in Patrick Kane, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Niko Mikkola, even though those moves didn’t pan out. This year, however, his acquisitions of Jack Roslovic, Alexander Wennberg, and Chad Ruhwedel were perplexing, especially considering this was the best Rangers team in history in terms of regular-season points and overall talent.

Drury had the opportunity to make a significant impact but chose not to. The Rangers still possess their 2024 first-round pick, all of their prospects, and still no Stanley Cup since 1994—their only one in the last 84 years. Options like Jake Guentzel were available, albeit at a high cost involving their first-round pick, Brennan Othmann, and other prospects. Acquiring Guentzel could have filled the right-wing slot next to Kreider and Zibanejad and provided the Rangers with one of the top playoff performers in recent memory, potentially leading them to a Stanley Cup.

Drury’s reluctance to part with assets for immediate success wasted the Rangers’ best regular season ever. His choices, Roslovic, Wennberg, and Ruhwedel, did not elevate the team. To make matters worse, Roslovic missed a wide-open net in Game 6, a moment that will likely define his tenure with the Rangers. Drury’s failure to capitalize on the team’s potential should be grounds for his departure. He made his bed with these decisions and now must lie in it.

Wasted Potential: How Missteps by Trouba and Drury Ruined the Rangers’ Season

The Rangers’ season, filled with high expectations and regular-season success, ended in disappointment and frustration. While the team showcased tremendous talent and potential, key failures and questionable decisions from players and management ultimately led to their downfall. Trouba’s repeated costly mistakes have been a significant detriment to the team, and his performance has reached a point where he should no longer be a part of the roster. The detrimental impact he has had on the Rangers’ chances in critical moments cannot be overlooked, and it’s clear that moving on from Trouba is necessary for the team’s future success.

Similarly, Drury’s reluctance to make bold moves at the trade deadline, despite having the most talented Rangers team in history, was a critical failure. His choice not to go all in ultimately wasted the Rangers’ best regular season ever. And because he failed to capitalize on the team’s potential, he should be shown the door.