Hurricanes’ 2024 Draft Target: Waterloo Black Hawks’ John Mustard

While the 2024 NHL Playoffs are still going on, we are officially less than a month away from the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The draft is being held at The Sphere in Las Vegas, NV on June 28-29. The Carolina Hurricanes have the 27th overall pick in the first round. There are some questions from the fanbase on who the organization could select at that pick. In the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, they selected Bradly Nadeau from the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) with the 30th overall pick.

The Hurricanes coming into the draft will want to look for more center depth as they currently have four centers not on the main roster for the 2024-25 season. Looking past Sebastian Aho, Jordan Staal, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Evgeny Kuznetsov, and Jack Drury, they’re limited in the center depth. Carolina did re-sign Ryan Suzuki back on May 29, however, even that is not enough for the Hurricanes to look forward to in the middle of the ice position. There is one player who’s been mentioned that the team could take at the 27th pick and he’s from the United States Hockey League (USHL) in America’s Heartland.

Let’s Talk John Mustard

The USHL player that the Hurricanes could take with the 27th overall pick is Waterloo Black Hawks’ center John Mustard. The Oradell, NJ native just completed his rookie season tallying 29 goals and 56 points in 60 games. He was named the USHL’s Top Rookie for the 2023-24 season after leading the team with 29 goals while also being named to the 2023-24 All-USHL Rookie First Team. He is committed to playing for Providence College in the NCAA for the 2024-25 season. NHL Central Scouting has Mustard ranked 27th for North American skaters putting him in the perfect spot for the Hurricanes. Furthermore, in his rookie season, he is making the Friars’ forward talent viewed as the league’s most prominent college and professional prospect.

John Mustard, Waterloo Black Hawks (Stephanie Lyn/Waterloo Black Hawks/USHL)

After being named the USHL Top Rookie, Black Hawks’ general manager Bryn Chyzyk stated, “The whole Black Hawks organization would like to congratulate John; it is exciting to be part of a year where a player has so much success. He was electric for our fans to watch, and we all look forward to seeing John selected during the NHL Draft this summer.”

Mustard is viewed as someone who tends to lean more as a shooter than a distributor. Plus, he has shown that he can be a competitive forward who plays quick and fast in transition. His speed can help lead to going up and down the ice in a more north-to-south style of play. His work ethic at 17 years old gives him the ability to jump into space to corral the puck and extend plays to create more chances. That style can go a long way to keep offensive zone time up and transition from the neutral zone to the opponent’s defensive zone.

Regarding his pace of jumping into plays on the rush, Mustard can crash the net looking for tips and rebounds. He can catch defenses off guard and fit within the high-volume shooting style the Hurricanes have. A player like him crashing for rebounds can provide instant offense for Carolina. The one small knock on him, if it means anything, is that he is young for the draft class. However, he will be going to the NCAA, so when he is ready within a season or two like Nadeau, his age won’t matter when he goes pro.

Mustard is viewed as a player with high-end pace, competitiveness, and skill. He is the kind of prospect who can play in the top six or possibly middle six depending on the makeup of the group. Regarding the Hurricanes, he could end up being a fast-paced player who could complement Aho as the second-line center of the future. He averaged around 16:00 time on ice (TOI) at the USHL level with Waterloo while his primary ice time was at even strength and the powerplay. He could see some solid PP time with the Hurricanes, mainly the PP2 group.

Regarding the 27th pick, Mustard is the best option so far for the Hurricanes for the future as a center. He along with Nadeau and Jackson Blake could be a lethal future line for Carolina that could give teams fits when they are on the ice together. All in all, this could be the slam-dunk pick for the Hurricanes at 27 if Mustard is available. A surefire center with on and off-puck skills and fast-paced movement. If they can select him with their first-round pick, Carolina will have an excellent first day at the NHL Draft.

2024 NHL Entry Draft

The 2024 NHL Entry Draft will be held on June 28 and 29 at the Sphere in Las Vegas, NV. Carolina has three sixth-round picks (two via Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs) while having one pick each in the other rounds. They have the 60th overall pick in the second round to kick off Day 2 of the draft.