Rangers Need Special Teams to Improve for Game 4

In the highl-anticipated Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final, the New York Rangers faced off against the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Florida. With the series deadlocked at 1-1, this game presented a crucial opportunity for both teams to seize the upper hand and gain a pivotal lead in the race to the Stanley Cup Final.

Rangers Took High-Scoring Game 3

The first period saw the most goals scored in a period in the series thus far, with both teams finding the back of the net twice. Sam Reinhart capitalized on the power play, scoring two goals for the Panthers. The Rangers responded with a breakaway goal from Alexis Lafreniere and a tip-in from Barclay Goodrow. By the end of the first period, the Panthers’ power play was proving to be a significant advantage, going two for three, while the Rangers had yet to receive a power-play opportunity.

The second period remained scoreless for most of its duration, with the Rangers unable to convert on two power-play opportunities. However, with just under five minutes left, Lafreniere dazzled by splitting three defenders and scoring his second goal of the game, putting the Rangers ahead. The momentum seemed to swing further in the Rangers’ favor, but then Jacob Trouba took two penalties on the same play — one for slashing Sam Bennett and another for elbowing Evan Rodrigues — resulting in a four-minute power play for the Panthers. Despite this, the Rangers struck again, with Goodrow netting a shorthanded goal after being set up beautifully by Vincent Trocheck. This extended the Rangers’ lead to 4-2 as they headed into the third period.

Alex Wennberg of the New York Rangers scores the game winning goal against Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers during overtime in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

In the third period, the Panthers dominated play, outshooting the Rangers 13 to four. They managed to break through Igor Shesterkin twice: Aleksander Barkov scored on a tip-in five minutes into the period, and Gustav Forsling’s put a shot over Shesterkin’s shoulder just two minutes later, tying the game. After Forsling’s goal, Shesterkin became the story of the game, delivering a spectacular performance and making crucial saves to keep the score tied. His heroics ensured the game would go to overtime, marking back-to-back battles between these two teams.

The Panthers were the better team in overtime, but sometimes all it takes is one shot, one bounce. Just 5:35 into the extra frame, the Rangers capitalized on their opportunity. Following a faceoff, Jack Roslovic and Kaapo Kakko managed to force the puck back to Ryan Lindgren, who sent it towards the net. Alex Wennberg, positioned perfectly in front, tipped it past Sergei Bobrovsky to secure the game-winning goal and put the Rangers up 2-1 in the series.

Lafreniere & Goodrow Shine, But Rangers Need More from Stars

The Rangers have struggled to get consistent scoring from their top players in this series. Aside from Trocheck’s goal in Game 2, the team’s big stars have been largely quiet. Up-and-coming star Lafreniere has netted two goals, Goodrow has three, and Wennberg has one. While scoring from unexpected players is crucial in the playoffs, the Rangers need their key players — Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, and Chris Kreider — to step up and make impactful plays. For the Rangers to advance to the Stanley Cup Final, there must be a balance between depth scoring and contributions from their top guns. Depth scoring is vital, but it cannot be solely relied upon.

Rangers’ Power Play Drought: Time for Personnel Changes?

Despite having impressive special teams throughout the first two rounds of the playoffs, the Rangers’ power play has struggled in this series, starting zero-for-eight. This lack of production highlights the absence of contributions from their star players. Zibanejad, Panarin, Kreider, Trocheck, and an evidently-injured Adam Fox have all been unable to generate anything on the power play. The Rangers have relied on stellar goaltending and effective special teams to win games all season. Leading the series 2-1 despite not scoring on the power play and allowing three power play goals against is remarkable, but the power play needs to find its rhythm again. This might involve changing personnel, such as substituting Erik Gustafsson for the ailing Fox or adding Lafreniere to the mix. So far, the Rangers have had no answer for Florida’s aggressive penalty kill, and adjustments are necessary.

Rangers Must Adapt to Overcome Panthers in Game 4

As the Rangers prepare for Game 4, the need for key adjustments is evident. While depth scoring has been a significant factor in their success, the contributions from star players like Panarin, Zibanejad, and Kreider are crucial for advancing further. Additionally, addressing the power play struggles and making necessary personnel changes could be the key to overcoming Florida’s aggressive penalty kill. With the series lead, the Rangers have a golden opportunity, but they must adapt and improve to secure their path to the Final. The two teams are set to clash again in Florida for Game 4, scheduled for 8 p.m. EDT on May 28.