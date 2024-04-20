2024 NHL Draft: Horn’s Mock Draft 1.0

It’s Mock Draft season! The 2023-24 NHL regular season is officially complete and half of the fan bases around the league have one thing on their mind, the 2024 Draft. If your favorite team isn’t going to be playing until next Fall, the least you can do is have some fun dreaming of the great prospects they could land in the draft, and how they might shape the future of your team.

On April 18, I simulated the NHL draft lottery based on the final NHL regular season standings using Tankathon’s draft lottery simulator, and then I took that draft order and tried my hand at drafting the best possible player for each team at their draft position based on upside, certainty of hitting that upside, team need, and a few other criteria.

Macklin Celebrini and Cole Eiserman (The Hockey Writers)

In most cases I selected the best player available, although I did take into account some teams who have a tendency to act certain ways on draft day. Don’t worry, I didn’t come up with anything quite as outrageous as Jesperi Kotkaniemi going third overall back in the 2019 Draft to the Montreal Canadiens, but I hoped to capture the spirit of some teams’ amateur scouting groups. All playoff teams have been included here in reverse order according to regular season points as well.

With that out of the way, let’s get into the meat of the mock draft, beginning with the team who earned the right to select Macklin Celebrini first overall and finishing with the 32nd overall pick at the end of the first round.

1. Buffalo Sabres: Macklin Celebrini, C, Boston University (+10)

The winner of our mock draft lottery this year is the Buffalo Sabres who jump the maximum 10 spots to claim the first overall pick (just a 3% chance). Macklin Celebrini is as complete of a two-way prospect as you could hope for, with every offensive talent you could dream of to go with a strong defensive work ethic.

Celebrini couldn’t ask for a much stronger roster to join out of the lottery teams this year, though the Sabres do have a ton of depth already in their system at forward. I think this is a positive since it would allow him to return to college next year where he’d dominate once again with fellow 2024 Draft prospect Cole Eiserman riding shotgun. The Sabres already look like they’ll be scary in a couple years, but Celebrini gives them a top-six forward group that would be the envy of the league.

2. Calgary Flames: Artyom Levshunov, RD, Michigan State University (+7)

Our second big winners were the Calgary Flames who jumped from nine to two in this draft lottery, just a 5.2% chance and at second overall they’re selecting Artyom Levshunov. The Flames are in a bit of an odd spot, with most of their best players being 30 years old or older, though guys like Yegor Sharangovich, Matt Coronato, Connor Zary and company should keep the team competing well for the future.

I don’t think Levshunov is quite ready to make the jump to the NHL, so I expect he’ll play another season with the MSU Spartans. He is a pretty raw prospect who is growing and learning at a remarkable rate, especially on the defensive end. In my opinion, Levshunov has the highest two-way potential in this draft class and would give Calgary a dynamic pair of right-handed defenders in him and MacKenzie Weegar.

3. San Jose Sharks: Zeev Buium, LD, University of Denver (-2)

Zeev Buium had a historic draft campaign in the NCAA this season, scoring a ridiculous 50 points in 42 games. As a reminder, Cale Makar scored 49 points in 41 college hockey games — at age 20! What Buium did this year en route to the University of Denver’s second national championship in three years was nothing short of remarkable, and his two way presence was a massive factor in their success.

Buium isn’t the best offensive defender in this class (Zayne Parekh is), and he’s not the best defensive defender either (that would be Anton Silayev), but I believe he’s the most complete defender. He has the potential to be a big-minutes, two-way defender on the Sharks’ top pairing for a long time, though I think he’ll take at least another year in college before turning pro.

4. Chicago Blackhawks: Carter Yakemchuk, RD, Calgary Hitmen (-2)

Chicago misses out on the lottery this time around but still lands an excellent prospect in Carter Yakemchuk. Yakemchuk is a big, mean, right-handed defender who scored 30 goals as a defender in the WHL this season (first draft eligible defender to do so in 22 years), and was fifth in penalty minutes across the league. He has a ton of offensive potential and gives the Blackhawks more star power on the backend, critically, on the right side.

5. Anaheim Ducks: Ivan Demidov, RW, SKA St. Petersburg U20 (-2)

The Anaheim Ducks are in the enviable position of truly being able to take the best player valuable, irrespective of position. They’ve got so many excellent forward and defense prospects that they can really just swing for the fences this year which is why I have them selecting Ivan Demidov. Demidov has some work to do on his skating stride, but the hands, playmaking, and work ethic he possesses gives him a real chance to be an excellent top line player in the NHL.

6. Columbus Blue Jackets: Anton Silayev, LD, Nizhny Novgorod (-2)

The Columbus Blue Jackets have had a . . . turbulent season, to put it mildly. They have had near-constant injury trouble over the last few years and the turnover of the coaching staff certainly didn’t help. I think adding a good stabilizing presence would go a long way in guiding this team to its potential, which is why I have them selecting Anton Silayev. Silayev is the best defensive player in this draft, with the size, mobility, and reach to shut down anything his opponents could try. His offensive game needs development, but some of the pieces are already there.

7. Montreal Canadiens: Berkly Catton, C, Spokane Chiefs (-2)

The Montreal Canadiens could very well go for a defenseman like Sam Dickinson here (or Buium if he’s available), but Berkly Catton was just a bit too good for me to pass him up. Catton would be a great addition to Montreal’s forward group, with the edgework and all-around game to become a true top-six center.

Berkly Catton, Spokane Chiefs (Larry Brunt)

He reminds me a lot of Logan Cooley in his draft year, where the size was the only real possible gripe about his game, and I expect Catton will be a high-end offensive player despite any size concerns.

8. Utah NHL Team: Sam Dickinson, LD, London Knights (-2)

With the additions of Conor Geekie and Daniil But in the past two drafts, I don’t see the Utah NHL team drafting another large forward Cayden Lindstrom, instead I have them adding to their defense corps by taking Sam Dickinson. The offensive potential with Dickinson is clear, well above recently drafted defenders like Dmitry Simashev or Maverick Lamoureux. Dickinson projects as a dependable, two-way defender who moves incredibly well.

9. Ottawa Senators: Cayden Lindstrom, C, Medicine Hat Tigers (-2)

I have the Ottawa Senators selecting Cayden Lindstrom because he feels like he’d be a great fit on a team captained by Brady Tkachuk. Lindstrom is a big center who bullies opponents at the junior level with his strength and 6-foot-3+ frame. The biggest reason I think he can stick as a center in the NHL rather than move to the wing is his skating, which is excellent for a prospect of his size. He can get around (or through) defenders regularly, and projects as a power-center in the NHL.

10. Seattle Kraken: Cole Eiserman, LW, USA U18-NTDP (-2)

The Seattle Kraken have come back down to Earth this season, and are drafting in the top-10 once again. With two young centers already in the fold, I have the Kraken taking a chance on the draft’s most polarizing player, Cole Eiserman. Eiserman’s shot and goal scoring instincts are undeniable. His ability to find openings and his skill in getting off great shots from unlikely angles makes him a true sniper.

The completeness of his game is where most scouts find fault, but I think the Kraken would be willing to risk that on a shooter of his talent, especially if he’s next to someone like Matty Beniers or Shane Wright who can carry more of the load defensively while feeding him the puck.

11. New Jersey Devils: Konsta Helenius, C, Jukurit (-1)

The New Jersey Devils were sunk by injuries and horrible goaltending this year, neither of which can be solved at 11th overall this year. Konsta Helenius feels like a good fit as a really strong two-way forward who could play center in the Devils’ top-six, potentially allowing them to flex Jack Hughes over to the win where he could thrive with less defensive responsibility. Helenius has a lot of offense to give as well (he scored 36 points in the Finnish Liiga this season), particularly with his playmaking.

12. Philadelphia Flyers: Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, RW, Mora IK (-1)

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard might just be the most NHL-ready player in the 2024 Draft. He has a very high motor and out-worked his opponents on a nightly basis in the Allsvenskan this season. Brandsegg-Nygard isn’t the most flashy offensive player, though his shot has some pop to it and he wins a lot of puck battles. He won’t lead your team in scoring, but he’ll be on the right side of the puck for most of his ice time, and could be in John Tortorella’s good-graces in the next 18 months.

13. Minnesota Wild: Zayne Parekh, RD, Saginaw Spirit

The Minnesota Wild have never had a high-end offensive defenseman in the history of the franchise, and drafting Zayne Parekh would solve that immediately. The only way he slides this far on draft day is if concerns about his defensive game are loud enough, because his offensive skill is phenomenal.

Parekh is a goal scorer (52 goals in 116 regular season games over the past two seasons) and has phenomenal hockey sense, tracking plays and teammates with ease. Give him a decade in Minnesota and he’ll have a significant lead as the franchise’s highest scoring defender of all time.

14. San Jose Sharks (via. Pittsburgh Penguins): Michael Hage, C, Chicago Steel

In Michael Hage, the Sharks land one of the biggest late risers in this draft class. Hage was a highly touted prospect joining the Chicago Steel last season, but he missed the majority of the year due to injury. This season, his skill with the puck and shot have been on full display, and his draft stock has consistently risen as well. There’s some top-six potential here, and his skating/size are good enough that he could be an NHL center.

15. Detroit Red Wings: Tij Iginla, C/RW, Kelowna Rockets

The Detroit Red Wings have plenty of high-end prospects at center (Marco Kasper and Nate Danielson) and defense (Axel Sandin Pellikka and Simon Edvinsson), so I have them going for the goal scoring winger in Tij Iginla.

Iginla exemplifies a lot of what Detroit needs, speed and a shot that will scare NHL goalies in the near future. I could absolutely see him becoming at least a second line winger with power play upside in Detroit in just a few seasons.

16. St. Louis Blues: Adam Jiricek

Adam Jiricek will be an interesting prospect to watch in this year’s draft process, as he looked like a potential top-10 pick following his performance at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup last summer. However, his play against men in Czechia’s top pro league was uninspiring and then his season was abruptly cut short when he sustained a season-ending injury at the World Juniors. The St. Louis Blues are well suited to take on the risk of a player like Jiricek, given the amount of patience they can handle him with due to the long-term deals they have with many of their defensemen.

17. Washington Capitals: Igor Chernyshov, LW, Dynamo Moscow

Igor Chernyshov is a strong winger with great size, skating and puck skill. He was great in the MHL last year, even earning himself a five game tryout in the KHL as a 17-year-old. Chernyshov plays a very direct style, charging the net frequently whether he has the puck or not. He had a slow start to this year production-wise, but his skill set looks well designed for the pro game with the ability to make strong plays and smart decisions at a higher pace than most teenagers.

18. New York Islanders: Beckett Sennecke, RW, Oshawa Generals

Beckett Sennecke is a big winger with very impressive puck skill that allows him to regularly deke through several layers of defense. However, he can get a bit of tunnel vision and try to play hero-puck a bit, losing sight of the best play and turning the puck over by trying to deke too much.

When Sennecke can take off his blinders, he has a solid playmaking game, with good enough sense to spot difficult lanes and make smart passes. He has some work to do filling out his rather skinny 6-foot-3 frame, but there is some real promise in his offensive game and he has risen up draft boards consistently throughout the season.

19. Vegas Golden Knights: Linus Eriksson, C, Djurgarden

Linus Ericsson is a center prospect with a well-rounded toolkit who has been on a steady upward trajectory this season. He spent the first half of the season at the junior level, and the last half in the Allsvenskan pro league in Sweden, and I found him much more exciting in the latter league. His ability to compete and battle with grown men much larger than him is impressive and I think he’ll rise on a lot of draft boards following the upcoming U18 World Championships where he’ll represent Team Sweden, possibly as the captain (he captained Sweden’s Hlinka Gretzky Cup team last Summer).

20. Chicago Blackhawks (via. Tampa Bay Lightning): Liam Greentree, RW, Windsor Spitfires

Liam Greentree is a big winger who looks like he could be a great all-round player in the NHL someday if he can make some improvements to his acceleration. Greentree does most things well, fighting hard in puck battles, making smart passes, and handling defensive responsibilities well. His greatest strength is his shot which looks like a quality NHL tool though his skill with the puck is noteworthy as well. The biggest barrier in the way of NHL success for Greentree at the moment is his skating.

21. Los Angeles Kings: Trevor Connelly, LW, Tri-City Storm

Trevor Connelly is a skilled winger with dynamic skating and a high-effort two way game. His hands are really quick and he plays with a ton of deception which made him one of the most dangerous offensive players in the entire USHL this season. Many NHL teams have reportedly expressed concern in drafting him due to an incident involving him posting a picture of a swastika on social media a little over a year ago. Connelly has apologized and explained what he’s doing to make up for the mistake but it’s tough to trust in the character of a prospect in this situation.

22. Nashville Predators: Charlie Elick, RD, Brandon Wheat Kings

Charlie Elick is a bit of a project still, as a big (6-foot-3), right-handed defender who defends well but hasn’t shown a ton when it comes to moving the puck himself. He plays physically, and uses his frame well when defending (which isn’t always the case for young players), not to mention his great skating. Elick is one of the best skaters in the draft class for my money, and a 6-foot-3, right-shot defenseman who skates like he can will always have a place in the NHL.

23. Toronto Maple Leafs: Nikita Artamonov, RW, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod

Nikita Artamonov is another prospect who has really burst onto the scene early this season, earning serious ice time in the KHL as one of the league’s youngest players. He scored an impressive 23 points in 54 KHL games this season. Artamonov is a skilled winger with good speed and a willingness to battle for pucks in difficult areas that makes him a really fun player to watch. He’s got great hockey sense, mapping the ice out well with frequent shoulder checks.

24. Anaheim Ducks (via. Edmonton Oilers): Julius Miettinen, C, Everett Silvertips

Julius Miettinen came out of seemingly nowhere around the midway point of the WHL season. He was drafted 30th overall in the 2023 CHL Import Draft by the Everett Silvertips and decided to make the trip to North America following a promising, but not-exceptional, season in Finland’s top junior league. Miettinen is a big center (6-foot-3) who is very dangerous offensively because of his powerful skating and quick hands. He creates a lot of chances at the junior level, and can do so from anywhere on the ice.

25. Colorado Avalanche: Aron Kiviharju, LD, HIFK

Aron Kiviharju ’s stature (5-foot-9) will likely go a long way to dictate his draft position this June (unless he gains another inch or two by then), but that would be doing him a disservice as he’s one of the smartest players in this draft class.

Aron Kiviharju, Team Finland (Pasi Mennander/FIHA)

He is an excellent puck handler in transition and walks the blue-line very confidently in the offensive zone. Kiviharju hasn’t played a competitive game since the fall, and his performance for Finland at the upcoming U18 World Championship will be huge for him.

26. Ottawa Senators (via. Boston Bruins): Cole Beaudoin, C, Barrie Colts

Cole Beaudoin is a strong two-way center who has shown good offense at the junior level but has some questions about his future offense as a pro given his sluggish skating stride. Beaudoin accelerates quite slowly, but once he’s in motion he is an impressive player on both sides of the puck. His hockey sense and stick checking often make up for his lack of footspeed in forechecking and backchecking situations, but he will need to get quicker to be as successful in the NHL someday

27. Montreal Canadiens (via. Winnipeg Jets): Adam Kleber, RD, Lincoln Stars

Adam Kleber is a big, right-handed defenseman (6-foot-5) whose length and defensive game should make him a highly sought after prospect. I think he’ll be able to keep up at the pro level, skating-wise, though some improved agility would help as he can be beaten on the wings as he turns to chase opponents. Kleber’s defensive positioning and effort are impressive and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him go in the first round on draft day given his defensive strengths, size and position.

28. Carolina Hurricanes: Egor Surin, C, Loko Yaroslavl

Yegor Surin is a hardworking offensive player, constantly fighting through checks and winning innumerable puck battles. He was one of the MHL’s top scorers and added over 100 penalty minutes over the course of the season. Surin skates well, has NHL size (6-foot-1), and has a motor that doesn’t quit. He’ll surely be a fan favorite type in the NHL someday, likely as a middle-six winger or a bottom-six center.

29. Calgary Flames (via. Vancouver Canucks): Sacha Boisvert, C, Muskegon Lumberjacks

Sacha Boisvert is another in a growing line of Canadian prospects who opted for the USHL/NCAA route rather than playing in the CHL. The 12th overall pick in the 2022 QMJHL Draft was excellent in the USHL last year as a rookie with 45 points in 57 games, and he looks poised to improve on those numbers significantly this season. Boisvert is a big center (6-foot-2) with tons of skill with the puck and above average skating. He looks like a pro and has a ton of qualities, including a really dangerous shot, that make me confident he’ll find a role in the middle-six forward group of an NHL team someday.

30. Philadelphia Flyers (via. Florida Panthers): Marek Vanacker, LW, Brantford Bulldogs

Marek Vanacker is a strong two-way wing prospect who skates really well and understands his role better than most players his age. Many junior players play a top-line style but don’t have the skill or speed to play that way as a pro, and they can’t find much of a fit in a pro lineup as a result. Vanacker understands what he does well and plays a very adaptable game that I think could translate well in a middle-six role someday. He’s a strong skater, has NHL size, and takes the puck to the middle of the ice whenever possible.

31. Dallas Stars: Terik Parascak, RW, Prince George Cougars

Terik Parascak has been one of the most pleasant surprises in the CHL this season, bursting out of the gates with 15 goals and 25 points in his first 12 games. Nobody expected Parascak to keep up that sort of scoring pace for long but he’s done just that, finishing the season in the top-10 for goals and points in the WHL. He’s not the best skater and his puck skills aren’t exceptional, but his finishing touch and his sense of timing offensively have been excellent this season.

32. New York Rangers: Adam Jecho, C, Edmonton Oil Kings

Adam Jecho is a massive center with a good shot and a great motor. Jecho isn’t the fastest player in the WHL by a long shot, but he moves fairly well in zone and is mobile despite a lack of speed in straight lines. He hasn’t been great in the faceoff circle in the WHL this year, and is probably best suited to play on the wing as he has for much of his career thus far.

Jecho is a very polarizing prospect, and I wouldn’t be surprised if some teams had him ranked as a first rounder while others wouldn’t be interested until the third or fourth rounds. He would absolutely be a project player, but the size and work ethic will excite NHL GMs and both his hands and shot are good enough that you can see him becoming a bottom-six guy in the NHL with skating improvements.