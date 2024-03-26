Cole Beaudoin – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Cole Beaudoin

2023-24 Team: Barrie Colts (OHL)

Date of Birth: April 24, 2006

Place of Birth: Kanata, Ontario, Canada

Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 206 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 First-Year Eligible

Rankings

Coming off a 2022-23 season with the Barrie Colts that saw Cole Beaudoin get his feet wet as a rookie, he quickly learned that his skating would be a major area of improvement. It looked like his skating improved during the offseason and his time at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup with Team Canada. While in the tournament, he looked like one of Team Canada’s best players, showcasing his strong offensive play, headlined by his playmaking ability and strong shot.

Cole Beaudoin, Barrie Colts (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

That play has translated into his second season with the Colts, as he has looked like one of the team’s strongest offensive players. Our own Spencer Lazary, who covers the Colts, has raved about Beaudoin’s play, saying that his shot has looked elite this season and is strong and hard on the forecheck. This has led to creating turnovers and giving fellow teammates scoring chances, thanks to his playmaking abilities as well.

Related: 2024 NHL Draft Guide

Beaudoin’s playmaking is spotlighted while on the powerplay as well. He has been one of the Colts’ top players while on the man advantage thanks to his playmaking and willingness to drive to the dirty areas of the ice and to the front of the net to make a play.

Look at the effort from Cole Beaudoin! 💪



The #NHLDraft prospect and @OHLBarrieColts star makes a great play to set up Zach Wigle for a short-handed marker 📽️ pic.twitter.com/D1sbvzfvlE — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) February 6, 2024

Not only is he a strong offensive player, but Beaudoin has also shown a strong two-way game and is defensively sound on his end of the ice. If his skating can improve, and his speed is not the highlight of his game, then Beaudoin has a chance to be a player who can make a big difference in an NHL lineup someday.

Cole Beaudoin- NHL Draft Projection

With the way that Beaudoin has been able to work on his skating from last season to this season, mixed in with his offensive game going to another level, he has seen his draft stock rise throughout the year. Tied in with being a bigger-bodied forward with no problem using it, there is a chance that he finds his name being called at the end of the first round or early on in the second round of the draft.

Other Draft Profiles

Quotables

“He can play a fairly linear style, rarely using lateral movement and lane switches to create off the rush, preferring to delegate the bulk of the work in transition to his linemates while he crashes the slot. His snapshot is a good tool, especially on the powerplay.” – Sebastian High, Dobber Prospects

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter

“An incredible athlete in the gym, he already looks like a pro physically… Beaudoin is a very well-rounded player who supports pucks well on both sides of the puck, protects pucks well against defenders, and can be relied upon defensively and offensively.” – Scott Wheeler, The Athletic (from ‘2024 NHL Draft ranking: Top 64 prospects led by Celebrini, Eiserman, Levshunov”, The Athletic, 8/12/2023)

Strengths

Strong playmaking ability

Good vision while having possession of the puck.

A two-way game that includes being strong defensively.

His build and frame will help in the dirty areas of the ice at the next level.

His above-average shot allows him to make an impact in all situations.

Under Construction- Improvements to Make

His skating has improved, but his speed still lacks a bit.

Tends sometimes to play a little lazy and coasts through plays. He will have to work on this and become more of a “fully focused” player.

NHL Potential

While being a good-sized forward with a game comparable to John Tavares, Beaudoin will most likely end up being a player who settles in the middle six of an NHL lineup and can add depth scoring and playmaking for whoever drafts him. With his shot being one of his biggest strengths, he should be able to carve out a role in a powerplay unit and play on the penalty kill, thanks to his full 200-foot game.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk: 2/5, Reward: 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 7/10, Defense: 6.5/10

Achievements/Awards

2024 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

Hlinka Gretzky Cup Gold Medal- Team Canada (2023)

Youtube: OHL Draft Interview

Cole Beaudoin Stats

Videos