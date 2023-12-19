Nick Bjugstad Proving His Worth to the Coyotes

Who doesn’t love a feel-good story? It’s a subject that warms even the coldest of hearts. For Arizona Coyotes forward Nick Bjugstad, it’s been nothing short of a blessing in his return to the desert, not only for the team’s sake but for his career’s sake. If you asked him how the last five years of his life have gone, he’d probably tell you that they’ve been pretty hectic. After a career-high 49-point season in 2017-18 with the Florida Panthers, the Blaine, Minnesota native’s production would take a drastic drop.

Over the next four seasons, he’d struggle to record more than 17 points in a season. He’d spend the next three seasons with three different clubs before arriving in Arizona last summer. Tasked with a new role and a chance to accumulate ice time on a rebuilding team, Bjugstad would find his spark. He recorded 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists) in 59 games before getting dealt at the deadline to the Edmonton Oilers for a playoff run. Entering the offseason with a couple of options on the table, he chose to return to Arizona and, based on metrics, is on a path to set new career highs.

Bjugstad’s Decision to Return to Arizona

The first question one may ask is, why return to Arizona? This is no dig at the organization but rather a general question one may have considering the team’s current state, i.e., rebuild and arena drama. Bjugstad came back because of head coach André Tourigny and what general manager Bill Armstrong are building in the Valley. “My heart was with the team and with the guys that I see continuing to grow and get better,” Bjugstad said. “It was pretty easy with André (Tourigny) as coach, who I really respect as a leader, a coach, and a teacher. That was high on the priority list.”

Bjugstad’s decision to return to Arizona, due in large part to Tourigny and his staff, wasn’t the only praise the Coyotes coaching staff received that offseason. Defenseman Troy Stecher also cited the coaching staff and management as his reasoning for coming back to Arizona this offseason after having been dealt to Calgary at the deadline. This speaks volumes to not only the staff but to Armstrong and the environment and relationships he’s forged. For Bjugstad, he viewed his return to Arizona as a chance to take on a leadership role on a young Coyotes roster.

Every Team Needs a Bjugstad

What makes him such a fan favorite and fun player to watch is his commitment to not just his team but to the city he’s in. For Arizona, he’s spent countless days and hours doing community events, such as the team’s toy drive. He remains active off the ice, where he runs his own charity, ‘Goals 4 Kids,’ which focuses on the off-ice goals of children. His gratitude and praise are felt just as much on the ice as off the ice.

Nick Bjugstad, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

His locker room stature precedes him, with both current and former teammates raving about his presence throughout his career. He’s the type of guy competitive teams want on their roster. He may not light up the scoresheet in a top-six role, but he thrives as a leader and quarterback on the third/fourth line and especially on the penalty kill, something the Coyotes have greatly benefited from this season.

Finding His Place in the Valley

The thing that’s been so special to watch in Bjugstad’s return to Arizona isn’t the fact that he’s on pace for 52 points this season. It isn’t the return of the Maccelli, Crouse and Bjugstad line. It isn’t even the fact that fans get to call him his hilarious nickname, ‘Rotisserie Chicken’ again. No, in fact, what’s been the most special is watching him find his place in Arizona, something that dates back to last season. He could’ve arrived in Arizona last season and put up under 15 points while serving as a fourth-liner. Instead, he took a chance and an increase in playing time to spark his career.

By no means are we saying Bjugstad end the season leading the Coyotes in scoring. He’s not a young guy anymore. He’s 31 years old, a 12-year veteran, but somehow plays like a 26-year-old. His age doesn’t define his game and doesn’t define what he brings to the Coyotes. For a team looking to sneak into the playoffs as a wild card, he brings experience and knowledge. Most importantly, he brings personality, a smile, and an aura that guys want to be around, and that reason alone makes his worth to Arizona incomparable.