Bruins’ 2023-24 Trade Targets: Calgary Flames

After an offseason that saw them lose Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, Taylor Hall, Dmitry Orlov, Tyler Bertuzzi, and more, the Boston Bruins are once again one of the top teams in the NHL standings in 2023-24. Because of this, they are very likely to be buyers at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline. One team that general manager Don Sweeney should consider doing business with this season is the Calgary Flames. They have two big-name players whom the Bruins should continue targeting and an old friend who would give them more forward depth. Let’s discuss them.

Elias Lindholm

The Bruins have been connected to Elias Lindholm since the offseason, and this should only continue as we get closer to the trade deadline. Although Pavel Zacha and Charlie Coyle have worked nicely as the club’s top-six centers, the Bruins would still benefit from adding more star power down the middle. When noting that Lindholm is a skilled top-six two-way center, he would give the Bruins just that if acquired.

When looking at a potential fit for Lindholm in the Bruins’ lineup, he would be a match on either their first or second line. The Bruins’ center depth would greatly improve in either scenario with a Lindholm addition. With that, he would be utilized on the club’s power play and penalty kill, as he has been quite effective on both special team units throughout the entirety of his career.

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames (Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images)

While the Bruins would likely need to part ways with their 2025 first-round pick and more, it would be an avenue worth considering. Lindholm would give the Bruins the skilled two-way center they need to become an even more significant threat in the Eastern Conference.

Noah Hanifin

Since his draft year, defenseman Noah Hanifin has had Sweeney’s attention. It is not surprising, as he is a top-pairing two-way defenseman who just so happens to be from Massachusetts. When looking at the Bruins’ lineup right now, it is clear that they could use a left-shot defenseman like Hanifin before the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline passes.

Hanifin would be a massive upgrade over Matt Grzelcyk on the top pairing, as he plays a more reliable defensive game and chips in more offensively in the process. The 26-year-old’s season with the Flames shows that, as he has five goals, 17 points, and a plus-3 rating in 32 games. With that, he would be an obvious fit on both the Bruins’ power play and penalty kill, so he would benefit the Bruins’ lineup in more ways than one.

Noah Hanifin, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

While the Bruins could wait and try to bring Hanifin to Boston in free agency, there is also an argument to be had about bringing him in immediately. The Bruins’ left side needs improvement, and Hanifin would give them that much-needed spark if acquired.

A.J. Greer

Before the start of the season, A.J. Greer failed to make the Bruins’ NHL roster. From there, the former fan favorite was placed on waivers and claimed by the Calgary Flames. In the end, it was not particularly surprising that the Bruins waived Greer, as they essentially replaced him with Milan Lucic, while Johnny Beecher and Jakub Lauko had stronger camps. However, with Lucic being in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance following his arrest, the Bruins should consider a reunion with Greer.

A.J. Greer, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If the Bruins brought back Greer, he would be an immediate fit on their fourth line. This is especially so when noting that forwards like Lauko (three assists in 20 games), Oskar Steen (one goal in 16 games), and Patrick Brown (one assist in nine games) have had very little impact this season. Greer, on the other hand, is quietly having a decent season, posting five goals and nine points in 31 games thus far. Due to this, he would have the potential to provide their fourth line with more offense but, more notably, make up for some of the physicality lost with Lucic not playing.

Nevertheless, it is clear that the Bruins have some solid trade targets from the Flames to consider. Adding Lindholm or Hanifin would be big splashes, but bringing back a gritty depth forward like Greer would be beneficial, too. Let’s see if Boston and Calgary end up making a trade this season from here.