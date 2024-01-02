Analyst Suggests Rangers’ Louis Domingue Drawing Trade Interest

The New York Rangers have been among the strongest teams in the NHL to start the 2023-24 season. One of the main reasons for their success has been the strength and consistency of their goaltending tandem in Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick. It helped big time when Shesterkin went down with an injury earlier in the season that their third-string goaltender Louis Domingue was able to provide solid play in his absence. With many teams looking to upgrade their goaltending tandem, it seems as though he has been gaining some interest from teams who aren’t looking to break the bank.

In only one game with the Rangers this season, Domingue allowed one goal and posted a .962 save percentage (SV%) proving he still has what it takes to play in a tandem role with an NHL team. In 13 games in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Rangers’ minor-league affiliate Hartford Wolf Pack, he has posted a 2.44 goals-against average (GAA) and a .913 SV%. While he likely isn’t a starting goaltender for any contending team, for a team like the Carolina Hurricanes or Edmonton Oilers who need to add depth, he is the perfect option.

With a league minimum cap hit at the age of 31, Domingue is a prime candidate for a trade. Luke Fox, an analyst for Sportsnet, mentions that he has been drawing trade interest around the league. He was talking specifically about the Toronto Maple Leafs who have been struggling between the pipes this season, but they aren’t the only team who may reach out to the Rangers to see what the price could be to bring him in.

What Teams Make Sense To Target Domingue?

Several teams could make a run at Domingue. The first team is the Oilers, who I mentioned earlier. Their issues between the pipes have been atrocious and while Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard have provided enough for the Oilers to be fighting their way back into the playoff picture, they’re still on the outside looking in and could use an upgrade. With their tight cap space as well, Domingue being a cheap option would be ideal for them and it wouldn’t be tough to make a deal.

Louis Domingue, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The other teams I mentioned earlier were the Maple Leafs and Hurricanes who both have been having issues in goal, similar to the Oilers. All three of those teams have had their expected starting goaltenders underperform. Ilya Samsonov on the Maple Leafs was sent down several days ago, Antti Raanta for the Hurricanes was temporarily sent down, and Jack Campbell has been in the AHL for quite some time now, and isn’t expected to play another game in an Oilers jersey. With uncertainty for all three teams, it would be no surprise if all of them took a swing at Domingue.

Another team I wonder about is the Nashville Predators, but only if they end up trading Juuse Saros. If they trade him for a massive package to a contending team, I wonder if they’d turn to the Rangers and try to add Domingue to stabilize their depth. Yaroslav Asakrov has proven he is ready to take the next step into the NHL, but I think they’d feel more comfortable with three goalies who can play at the NHL level just in case one starts to fall off and underperform.

What’s Next For The Rangers?

The Rangers are back in action tonight in a battle of two powerhouse Metropolitan Division teams as they take on the Hurricanes. The Rangers are first in the division while the Hurricanes are second, and the Rangers are seven points ahead with two games in hand, so this is a massive game for both teams.

Domingue is lighting up the AHL and will be ready to come up should any more injuries occur. It’s understandable why he’s gaining trade interest and the Rangers may have trouble parting with him if he continues to prove he can be a solid depth option. However, regardless of what they choose to do with him, this 2023-24 Rangers roster has nothing but a Stanley Cup in mind, so they’ll be trying to make the right moves to make a real run at a championship.