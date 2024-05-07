Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Rangers – Game 2

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight for Game 2 of their second-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 Hub
(2M) HURRICANES at (1M) RANGERS
Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 2
7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC
New York leads best-of-7 series 1-0
Hurricanes projected lineup
Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Andrei Svechnikov
Jordan Martinook — Jack Drury — Martin Necas
Teuvo Teravainen — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis
Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Stefan Noesen
Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns
Brady Skjei — Tony DeAngelo
Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield
Frederik Andersen
Pyotr Kochetkov
Scratched: Jackson Blake, Brendan Lemieux, Maxime Comtois, Scott Morrow, Bradly Nadeau, Spencer Martin, Dylan Coghlan, Ryan Suzuki, Ronan Seeley
Injured: Jesper Fast (upper body), Brett Pesce (lower body)
Status Report
- The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Tuesday. During practice Monday, they showed the same forward lines and defense pairs as they did in a 4-3 loss in in Game 1 on Sunday.
More from THW:
- Zibanejad Shines in Rangers’ 4-3 Game 1 Win vs. Hurricanes
- Brass Bonanza Silenced: The Demise of the Hartford Whalers
- Hurricanes’ Special Teams Stumble and Lead to Game 1 Loss
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko
Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Matt Rempe
Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider
Erik Gustafsson — Jacob Trouba
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Zac Jones, Chad Ruhwedel, Jonny Brodzinski, Louis Domingue, Adam Edstrom, Filip Chytil
Injured: Blake Wheeler (lower body)
Status report
- The Rangers held an optional morning skate Tuesday and Rempe was the only player who played in Game 1 to participate; they also showed the same forward lines and defense pairs in practice Monday that they used in Game 1.
More from THW:
- Rangers’ Centers Leading the Way This Postseason
- Zibanejad Shines in Rangers’ 4-3 Game 1 Win vs. Hurricanes
- Hurricanes’ Special Teams Stumble and Lead to Game 1 Loss
Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket