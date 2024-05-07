Projected Lineups for the Hurricanes vs Rangers – Game 2

The Carolina Hurricanes take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight for Game 2 of their second-round series. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2 Hub

(2M) HURRICANES at (1M) RANGERS

Eastern Conference Second Round, Game 2

7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC

New York leads best-of-7 series 1-0

Hurricanes projected lineup

Jake Guentzel — Sebastian Aho — Andrei Svechnikov

Jordan Martinook — Jack Drury — Martin Necas

Teuvo Teravainen — Jordan Staal — Seth Jarvis

Jesperi Kotkaniemi — Evgeny Kuznetsov — Stefan Noesen

Jaccob Slavin — Brent Burns

Brady Skjei — Tony DeAngelo

Dmitry Orlov — Jalen Chatfield

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Jackson Blake, Brendan Lemieux, Maxime Comtois, Scott Morrow, Bradly Nadeau, Spencer Martin, Dylan Coghlan, Ryan Suzuki, Ronan Seeley

Injured: Jesper Fast (upper body), Brett Pesce (lower body)

Status Report

The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate Tuesday. During practice Monday, they showed the same forward lines and defense pairs as they did in a 4-3 loss in in Game 1 on Sunday.

More from THW:

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Jack Roslovic

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Alex Wennberg — Kaapo Kakko

Jimmy Vesey — Barclay Goodrow — Matt Rempe

Ryan Lindgren — Adam Fox

K’Andre Miller — Braden Schneider

Erik Gustafsson — Jacob Trouba

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Zac Jones, Chad Ruhwedel, Jonny Brodzinski, Louis Domingue, Adam Edstrom, Filip Chytil

Injured: Blake Wheeler (lower body)

Status report

The Rangers held an optional morning skate Tuesday and Rempe was the only player who played in Game 1 to participate; they also showed the same forward lines and defense pairs in practice Monday that they used in Game 1.

More from THW:

Related: 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket