May 7 Hockey Birthdays: Puljujärvi, Anderson, Khudobin

On May 7, we celebrate the birthdays of 22 past and present NHL players. Today’s list includes a former fourth overall pick, a journeymen goalie who played in the Stanley Cup Final, and a two-time 20-goal scorer. Let’s look at some names blowing out candles today.

Josh Anderson (1994)

Josh Anderson turns 30 today and just finished his 10th season in the NHL. The Columbus Blue Jackets drafted him in the fourth round (195th overall) at the 2012 Entry Draft, and he skated with the organization for six seasons after making his debut in 2014-15. In his second to last season with the club, Anderson netted a career-high 27 goals, finishing the 2018-19 campaign with 47 points.

Josh Anderson, Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

On Oct. 6, 2020, the Blue Jackets traded him to the Montreal Canadiens in a deal involving a third-round pick and Max Domi. After four seasons with the Canadiens, he’s already collected 66 goals and 108 points, equaling to his totals with Columbus, which were 65 goals and 115 points. In 535 career games, he’s collected 223 points and is a two-time 20-goal scorer.

Anton Khudobin (1986)

Anton Khudobin was a career backup netminder in the NHL who got plenty of starts as a number one, including his stint with the Dallas Stars, leading them to an unexpected appearance in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. Initially a seventh-round draft selection (206th overall) by the Minnesota Wild in the 204 Entry Draft, he played just six games for the franchise before moving on to the Boston Bruins once Tim Thomas departed in 2012. As the understudy for Tuukka Rask, he dressed for just 15 games over two seasons.

In 2013-14, Khudobin landed with the Carolina Hurricanes, skating in 36 and 34 games in two seasons, before a trade to the Anaheim Ducks again forced him back into a backup role. However, he returned to Boston in 2016, getting more starts (43) behind Rask on his second tour of duty. Khudobin left for the Stars in 2018 as a free agent and played 112 games over the next four seasons. He finished his NHL career after 14 seasons, skating one game with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022-23.

Jesse Puljujärvi (1998)

Jesse Puljujärvi is a former top pick (fourth overall) from the 2016 Entry Draft. He debuted with the Edmonton Oilers in 2016-17 as an 18-year-old. Unfortunately, he didn’t find much success in the beginning, picking up just eight points in 28 games. After getting another chance in 2017-18, he was more productive, scoring 12 goals and 20 points in 65 games.

Even though Puljujärvi managed to score 15 goals and 25 points in 2021 and then had a career season in 2022 with 14 goals and 36 points, the Oilers opted to part ways with him, trading him to the Hurricanes for Patrik Puistola. After just 17 games with Carolina, he didn’t get his contract renewed and joined the Pittsburgh Penguins on a two-way deal in 2024. In 356 games, he’s tallied 54 goals and 118 points.

Current Players Celebrating Birthdays (Age)

Editors note: bold names are Stanley Cup winners

Chad Ruhwedel – New York Rangers (34)

Inactive Players Celebrating Birthdays (Age)