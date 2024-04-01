Coyotes Seeing Waves of Youth Towards End of Season

Similar to many sports seasons, NHL teams experience plenty of ups and downs throughout the grueling season. That includes the Arizona Coyotes, who have not had things easy during the 2023-24 season. It’s been quite the rollercoaster from going to a playoff spot towards the latter half of 2023 to losing 14 games in a row. However, that hasn’t stopped the excitement around the team, as they have young players at all levels growing rapidly.

Related: Doan’s Magical Debut Highlights Coyotes Win Over Blue Jackets

More specifically, at the NHL level, they have Dylan Guenther, Logan Cooley, and Josh Doan, who was recently called up from the Tucson Roadrunners. Each plays a different game at the NHL level, but they all have created something special to look forward to. In today’s piece, we take a look at how the Coyotes’ waves of youth have helped make 2023-24 a productive season from a growth standpoint.

Josh Doan Making Big Entrance Into NHL

It was bound to happen eventually, but when Josh was recalled from the Roadrunners, it was a full-circle moment for him and his entire family. His father, Shane Doan, is a Coyotes legend and arguably the greatest player to wear the kachina. So, for Josh, expectations were obviously high, and the former second-round pick has had lots of eyes on him throughout his hockey career.

Josh Doan, Arizona Coyotes (Photo by Zac BonDurant/Getty Images)

“I love players that come through the American League when they’re home-grown,” general manager Bill Armstrong said. “I believe when you do that, they fight harder. And when I look down there in Tucson and see Josh’s name every night as one of our top players, not only analytics-wise, but also by the words of the coaches, I knew at some point in time we were going to take a look at him and now is that time.”

During his debut, Josh recorded two goals against the Columbus Blue Jackets. It was a magical debut for someone who deserved it and had been working for this moment for a long time. Josh has recorded a point in each game he’s played in and currently has two goals and five points in three games. The 22-year-old plays a simple style of game yet is effective when on the ice, which is another reason why he earned this call-up. Armstrong’s draft picks are slowly becoming NHL players, and with Josh, they’re in good hands.

Logan Cooley Finding His Groove

At the beginning of the season, all eyes were on Cooley, the 2022 third-overall draft pick. Like many rookies, there are plenty of ups and downs throughout the season. There will be times when everything is going well, and there will be other times when all seems to be lost. In Cooley’s case, he’s recently caught fire and finally seems to be getting the hang of the NHL and what is required of him at this level.

The 19-year-old has 17 goals and 39 points through 74 games but has seven points, including a hat trick in his last five games. Cooley is undoubtedly the face of the franchise, but now it’s just a matter of performing to expectations. However, as of late, it’s hard to deny that the youngster is finding his groove in the NHL. All players take different paths and periods of development, but towards the latter half of the 2023-24 season, Cooley looks like the playmaker he was with the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Cooley has all the tools to be a first-line center in the NHL, and if he can continue figuring out the league and using his complete toolkit next season, the sky is the limit.

Dylan Guenther Passing With Flying Colors

When Jason Zucker was suspended two games for his hit on Nick Cousins in a game against the Florida Panthers, it opened a door for sharpshooter Guenther. He was passing with flying colors in the AHL with the Roadrunners, and it was a well-deserved call-up. He performed well, and what was originally a quick stint with the NHL team turned out to be something much more. Guenther was finding success in ways he didn’t during the 33 games he played in the 2022-23 season.

Guenther has 12 goals and 24 points in 37 games and has played in nearly every situation for the Coyotes. He has a spot on the first power play unit and has also had some time on the penalty kill, which shows the trust he’s earned from head coach André Tourigny. The 20-year-old will surely have a spot on the roster next season, and the Coyotes will have plenty of young players making their way into the lineup.

Dylan Guenther, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Guenther has the potential to be the second Coyote to score 40 goals in a season, because he’s sure giving that vibe so far, but only time will tell.

Coyotes’ Future Is Bright With These Three

What makes the future of the Coyotes even brighter is the picks they have yet to make. Of course, these three players will be huge parts of the organization very soon, but all of their other draft picks will eventually become players, too. That goes for top prospects such as Conor Geekie, Maveric Lamoureux, and Dmitri Simashev; there are tons of players who have yet to make their debut. Needless to say, if the Coyotes can get their arena situation sorted out, the product on the ice will follow suit.